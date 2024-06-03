BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🚨The Israeli Occupation Army announces the Injury of 6 Soldiers due to Fires in the North - caused by Hezbollah Missiles earlier - part 3
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
42 views • 11 months ago

🚨The Israeli occupation army announces the injury of 6 soldiers due to fires in the north.💥

🔥 NORTH ISRAEL ABLAZE WITH INEXTINGUISHABLE FIRES (footage above) due to nonstop flaming-hot Hezbollah attacksfrom South Lebanon. Intel Republic wrote:

DOZENS of firefighters been working for hours but failing to extinguish unstoppable fires spreading in at least 20 locations across northern Galilee - scores of injuries among IDF troops, emergency crews and settlers reported - Mayors and citizens of the north outraged by perceived abandonment by Netanyahu, leaving border towns to suffer relentless strikes by powerhouse Lebanese resistance.  

The following was last posted about the fire:

Israeli media: There are 20 fires now in the north without being able to control them.

If you missed part 1, with Hezbollah firing the missiles...
https://www.brighteon.com/5ed739ab-aeda-4968-95f4-ccf1a93ec614

adding next morning:

Video of giant fires in northern Israel due to Hezbollah shelling from Lebanon.

A state of emergency has been declared in the region.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army is again striking at Rafah.



