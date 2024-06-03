BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hezbollah Fighters have Targeted the Israeli-occupied Kriyat Shmona settlement with Katyusha Rockets - part 1
104 views • 11 months ago

Hezbollah (Lebanon) fighters have targeted the Israeli-occupied Kriyat Shmona settlement with Katyusha rockets.

Video, part 2 will show a big fire created by this.

(Cynthia... I'm not sure about the spelling, both videos are about the same place, part 1 and 2. Part 1 video said, SHLOMI, similar spelling Shmona, but a town 1 hr away from Shmona where this fire later happened by this rocket fire. I think it was a mistake so correcting. Other areas may spell things differently or wtf?_

Adding News...

Islamic Resistance in Lebanon ‘anchor of regional stability’: Iran’s acting FM 

Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has described the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon as the “anchor of peace and stability” in West Asia.



