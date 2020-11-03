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Connecting the Dots - Why They're Doing This [cut]
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130 views • November 03, 2020
Original Computing Forever video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mSwYs6zB6TI
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mSwYs6zB6TI
This cut is to remove the cynicism to make a video to present to someone critical of these ideas.
- Removed a lot of non-informational parts, things like "if you don't believe this by now you should get your head examined".
- Removed the 8 predictions video, as this should be follow up information.
- Removed detailed explanations of articles.
Mirrors:
https://youtube.com/watch?v=pWwus42wEfA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G0JNxHt4ilia
https://www.brighteon.com/667c884b-8be5-41d0-9f55-95963966dc45
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mSwYs6zB6TI
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mSwYs6zB6TI
This cut is to remove the cynicism to make a video to present to someone critical of these ideas.
- Removed a lot of non-informational parts, things like "if you don't believe this by now you should get your head examined".
- Removed the 8 predictions video, as this should be follow up information.
- Removed detailed explanations of articles.
Mirrors:
https://youtube.com/watch?v=pWwus42wEfA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G0JNxHt4ilia
https://www.brighteon.com/667c884b-8be5-41d0-9f55-95963966dc45
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