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UK-US To Make Vaccines-Passports MANDATORY, 20 Countries Suspend Injections, 3rd Wave Lockdown Coming, Earth Changes, and More 03.23.2021
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640 views • March 23, 2021
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https://www.infowars.com/posts/uk-to-make-vaccines-mandatory-for-health-workers/
Related: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-22-vaccine-passports-to-become-mandatory-in-usa.html
Twenty countries suspend injections: https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=168572
Surge: https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/22/health/us-coronavirus-monday/index.html
Kim Iversen: https://youtu.be/7ShsIjn-ThM
Links :
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/krispy-creme-giving-free-donuts-to-people-who-can-show-their-covid-vaccination-card-moderna-pfizer/
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https://www.brighteon.com/db606a09-6ffa-4dab-a392-86e94387e007
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https://wirepoints.org/mass-federalization-how-washington-is-bailing-out-failed-states-decapitating-competitive-ones-and-ending-america-as-you-knew-it-wirepoints/
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https://www.brasscheck.com/video/the-historic-roots-of-mass-deception-in-america/?omhide=true
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https://pjmedia.com/jchristianadams/2021/03/22/read-the-pentagon-training-materials-targeting-conservatives-in-the-military-n1434071
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https://youtu.be/f3BD8vqYTho https://youtu.be/kJjzbj23Zvc
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https://thewashingtonstandard.com/7-plagues-hitting-the-earth-right-now/
https://strangesounds.substack.com/p/plagues-plagues-and-more-plagues
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https://www.usgs.gov/news/drought-may-lead-elevated-levels-naturally-occurring-arsenic-private-domestic-wells
--
https://youtu.be/C6Q3Si8Nt2U
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https://www.usgs.gov/center-news/volcano-watch-using-ocean-track-volcanic-activity-k-lauea
https://www.usgs.gov/natural-hazards/earthquake-hazards/science/improving-earthquake-monitoring-deep-learning
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https://youtu.be/UgBVi1LsxVU
--
https://www.unz.com/chopkins/the-new-normal-reality-police/
--
https://apnews.com/article/politics-shootings-legislation-california-gun-politics-83ab8606840c1b58f041a9b40becf8e8
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https://www.livescience.com/planet-nine-little-black-hole.html
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https://www.technocracy.news/whitehead-we-are-building-our-own-electronic-concentration-camps/
--
https://apnews.com/article/travel-pandemics-air-travel-airlines-coronavirus-pandemic-15a5fa3acd8e47a79a326aed224054e3
--
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/you-thought-things-quieted-down-u-s-running-strategic-bomber-strike-over-north-pole-exercise-right-now
--
https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-europe-beijing-wang-yi-coronavirus-pandemic-b8797b405a609945eef3a8dade8b12e1
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https://nypost.com/2021/03/12/russia-warns-of-human-to-human-transmission-of-bird-flu-strain/
--
https://www.naturalblaze.com/2021/03/u-s-smart-meters-and-wireless-no-anti-nuke-space-treaty-no-nuremberg-code-but-lets-do-paris-in-spring.html
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https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-age-of-genetically-modified-humans-has-arrived/
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https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/18/oregon-health-officials-propose-making-mask-mandates-permanent/
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https://www.newstarget.com/2021-03-21-oregon-trying-abolish-math-racist.html
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https://www.cryptogon.com/?p=60975
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https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/government-officials-know-final-fate-busloads-immigrant-children-go-missing
--
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-17-indiana-pt-dies-after-getting-coronavirus-vaccine.html#
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/people-now-dying-following-the-experimental-johnson-and-johnson-covid-injections/
--
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/entire-school-district-in-pa-closed-friday-after-more-than-40-staffers-called-in-with-vaccine-reactions
--
https://youtu.be/uypn7AACogo
--
https://www.devex.com/news/the-countries-that-don-t-want-the-covid-19-vaccine-99243
--
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/list-of-videos-exposing-covid-vax-see-some-of-these-before-you-take-any-shot
--
https://apnews.com/article/astrazeneca-may-have-used-outdated-info-vaccine-trial-a98ef616f4e861a4b7568891d06b7da8
--
https://www.technocracy.news/technocracy-will-dehumanize-all-humans-into-digital-assets/
--
Read the full report by subscribing at https://www.terral03.com.
--
https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Operations Section: http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
https://www.infowars.com/posts/uk-to-make-vaccines-mandatory-for-health-workers/
Related: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-22-vaccine-passports-to-become-mandatory-in-usa.html
Twenty countries suspend injections: https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=168572
Surge: https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/22/health/us-coronavirus-monday/index.html
Kim Iversen: https://youtu.be/7ShsIjn-ThM
Links :
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/krispy-creme-giving-free-donuts-to-people-who-can-show-their-covid-vaccination-card-moderna-pfizer/
--
https://www.brighteon.com/db606a09-6ffa-4dab-a392-86e94387e007
--
https://wirepoints.org/mass-federalization-how-washington-is-bailing-out-failed-states-decapitating-competitive-ones-and-ending-america-as-you-knew-it-wirepoints/
--
https://www.brasscheck.com/video/the-historic-roots-of-mass-deception-in-america/?omhide=true
--
https://pjmedia.com/jchristianadams/2021/03/22/read-the-pentagon-training-materials-targeting-conservatives-in-the-military-n1434071
--
https://youtu.be/f3BD8vqYTho https://youtu.be/kJjzbj23Zvc
--
https://thewashingtonstandard.com/7-plagues-hitting-the-earth-right-now/
https://strangesounds.substack.com/p/plagues-plagues-and-more-plagues
--
https://www.usgs.gov/news/drought-may-lead-elevated-levels-naturally-occurring-arsenic-private-domestic-wells
--
https://youtu.be/C6Q3Si8Nt2U
--
https://www.usgs.gov/center-news/volcano-watch-using-ocean-track-volcanic-activity-k-lauea
https://www.usgs.gov/natural-hazards/earthquake-hazards/science/improving-earthquake-monitoring-deep-learning
--
https://youtu.be/UgBVi1LsxVU
--
https://www.unz.com/chopkins/the-new-normal-reality-police/
--
https://apnews.com/article/politics-shootings-legislation-california-gun-politics-83ab8606840c1b58f041a9b40becf8e8
--
https://www.livescience.com/planet-nine-little-black-hole.html
--
https://www.technocracy.news/whitehead-we-are-building-our-own-electronic-concentration-camps/
--
https://apnews.com/article/travel-pandemics-air-travel-airlines-coronavirus-pandemic-15a5fa3acd8e47a79a326aed224054e3
--
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/you-thought-things-quieted-down-u-s-running-strategic-bomber-strike-over-north-pole-exercise-right-now
--
https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-europe-beijing-wang-yi-coronavirus-pandemic-b8797b405a609945eef3a8dade8b12e1
--
https://nypost.com/2021/03/12/russia-warns-of-human-to-human-transmission-of-bird-flu-strain/
--
https://www.naturalblaze.com/2021/03/u-s-smart-meters-and-wireless-no-anti-nuke-space-treaty-no-nuremberg-code-but-lets-do-paris-in-spring.html
--
https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-age-of-genetically-modified-humans-has-arrived/
--
https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/18/oregon-health-officials-propose-making-mask-mandates-permanent/
--
https://www.newstarget.com/2021-03-21-oregon-trying-abolish-math-racist.html
--
https://www.cryptogon.com/?p=60975
--
https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/government-officials-know-final-fate-busloads-immigrant-children-go-missing
--
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-17-indiana-pt-dies-after-getting-coronavirus-vaccine.html#
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/people-now-dying-following-the-experimental-johnson-and-johnson-covid-injections/
--
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/entire-school-district-in-pa-closed-friday-after-more-than-40-staffers-called-in-with-vaccine-reactions
--
https://youtu.be/uypn7AACogo
--
https://www.devex.com/news/the-countries-that-don-t-want-the-covid-19-vaccine-99243
--
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/list-of-videos-exposing-covid-vax-see-some-of-these-before-you-take-any-shot
--
https://apnews.com/article/astrazeneca-may-have-used-outdated-info-vaccine-trial-a98ef616f4e861a4b7568891d06b7da8
--
https://www.technocracy.news/technocracy-will-dehumanize-all-humans-into-digital-assets/
--
Read the full report by subscribing at https://www.terral03.com.
--
https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Operations Section: http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Get additional information at [email protected]
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