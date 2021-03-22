Situation Update, Mar 22nd, 2021 - FINANCIAL red alert: The currency collapse has already begun

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At the beginning of this year, I publicly predicted the dollar would lose 20% of its purchasing power this calendar year. That prediction has already come true, with prices skyrocketing on everything from food and fuel to housing (lumber, electrical wiring, etc.).
The dollar has already lost over 20% of its purchasing power this year, and we’re not even through the first quarter yet.
Read more at: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-22-situation-update-mar-22nd-perfect-storm-financial-collapse.html
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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