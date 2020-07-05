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The Covid19 investigation, NOW it's getting deep!
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66 views • July 05, 2020
Previous Research (todays Links follow)
Judy Mikovits PhD REUPLOAD About healthcare and corruption watch from TC 26:08!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=on5mGMJHYWg
Dr Magda Havas https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78bf3rUItn0
Makia Freeman https://davidicke.com/2020/02/19/coronavirus-5g-connection-coverup/
Covid19 Patent https://patents.justia.com/patent/10130701
Pirbright Institute https://www.pirbright.ac.uk/our-science/livestock-viral-diseases/viral-glycoproteins
Link to Israel https://www.knowingthetruth.com/5g-and-active-denial-systems-the-truth-about-the-5g-ro1llout/
Active Denial System Videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J1w4g2vr7B4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ssOV14zMDxg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9p5naCkz2w
What I watched before recording this
https://www.brighteon.com/2dd42659-9f86-460a-b7b8-c5d6390e7099
Current Research
From Saudi to Canada https://greatgameindia.com/coronavirus-bioweapon/3
Erasmus MC https://www.erasmusmc.nl/en
Dr. Ali Mohamad Zaki fired
https://www.cbc.ca/news/health/saudi-coronavirus-work-stymied-at-canadian-lab-1.1322426
Ron Fouchier http://content.time.com/time/specials/packages/article/0,28804,2111975_2111976_2112158,00.html
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/appalling-irresponsibility-senior-scientists-attack-chinese-researchers-for-creating-new-strains-of-8601658.html
Professor Wain-Hobson
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/appalling-irresponsibility-senior-scientists-attack-chinese-researchers-for-creating-new-strains-of-8601658.html
Dr. Xiangguo Qiu
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/chinese-researcher-escorted-from-infectious-disease-lab-amid-rcmp-investigation-1.5211567
Dr. Francis Boyle https://greatgameindia.com/dr-francis-boyle-creator-of-bioweapons-act-says-coronavirus-is-biological-warfare-weapon/
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/02/interview-author-of-us-bioweapons-act-believes-the-who-china-are-lying-about-the-coronavirus.html
Dr. Francis Boyle https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTddXYOkcL4
Coronavirus Patent https://patents.justia.com/patent/10130701
Judy Mikovits PhD REUPLOAD About healthcare and corruption watch from TC 26:08!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=on5mGMJHYWg
Dr Magda Havas https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78bf3rUItn0
Makia Freeman https://davidicke.com/2020/02/19/coronavirus-5g-connection-coverup/
Covid19 Patent https://patents.justia.com/patent/10130701
Pirbright Institute https://www.pirbright.ac.uk/our-science/livestock-viral-diseases/viral-glycoproteins
Link to Israel https://www.knowingthetruth.com/5g-and-active-denial-systems-the-truth-about-the-5g-ro1llout/
Active Denial System Videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J1w4g2vr7B4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ssOV14zMDxg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9p5naCkz2w
What I watched before recording this
https://www.brighteon.com/2dd42659-9f86-460a-b7b8-c5d6390e7099
Current Research
From Saudi to Canada https://greatgameindia.com/coronavirus-bioweapon/3
Erasmus MC https://www.erasmusmc.nl/en
Dr. Ali Mohamad Zaki fired
https://www.cbc.ca/news/health/saudi-coronavirus-work-stymied-at-canadian-lab-1.1322426
Ron Fouchier http://content.time.com/time/specials/packages/article/0,28804,2111975_2111976_2112158,00.html
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/appalling-irresponsibility-senior-scientists-attack-chinese-researchers-for-creating-new-strains-of-8601658.html
Professor Wain-Hobson
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/appalling-irresponsibility-senior-scientists-attack-chinese-researchers-for-creating-new-strains-of-8601658.html
Dr. Xiangguo Qiu
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/chinese-researcher-escorted-from-infectious-disease-lab-amid-rcmp-investigation-1.5211567
Dr. Francis Boyle https://greatgameindia.com/dr-francis-boyle-creator-of-bioweapons-act-says-coronavirus-is-biological-warfare-weapon/
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/02/interview-author-of-us-bioweapons-act-believes-the-who-china-are-lying-about-the-coronavirus.html
Dr. Francis Boyle https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTddXYOkcL4
Coronavirus Patent https://patents.justia.com/patent/10130701
Keywords
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