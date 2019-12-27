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URGENT WARNING - Media Release: Ontario Doctors Warn of Rising Health Care Costs after 5G Roll Out
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6633 views • December 27, 2019
Frank Clegg, former President of Microsoft Canada and a panel of doctors and scientists are urging the Canadian Government for a moratorium on the roll out of 5G technology. They warn the impending health crisis which is occurring now from the current 4G and previously 3G technology. 5G has never been tested by the industry and has only been used in military applications for crowd control, known as the active denial system. Please listen and share this information and visit Canadians For Safe Technology for more information. http://c4st.org/
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