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'Situation' Update Denmark [18.11.2021]
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141 views • November 18, 2021
'There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!'
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.' - Tamara
'If it doesn't Kill you, it's only makes you Stronger' - Friedrich Nietzsche
'Trust No One - Question Everything, Also This Video and Do Your Own Research...'
Kim Larsen and Gasolin:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kim_Larsen
https://www.kimlarsendk.dk/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gasolin%27
https://www.discogs.com/artist/230853-Gasolin
'Goodbye Father' (after 24 years)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n5VGIJvHJNlr/
After 24 years - Goodbye Father [04.08.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aIGEXY3PNrC1/
My little Sister Now Dead + 'Situation' Update Denmark 'CV-19 Passport' in 5 min [12.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/npj51vBQraj4/
https://rumble.com/vp5qxt-my-little-sister-now-dead-situation-update-denmark-cv-19-passport-in-5-min-.html
https://www.brighteon.com/5b3fb721-20f8-40e2-82c6-4c3cbe677aba
https://t.me/KimOsboel/563
https://www.christiania.org/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freetown_Christiania
https://www.visitcopenhagen.dk/koebenhavn/planlaeg-din-tur/christiania-gdk957761
https://da-dk.facebook.com/christiania.org/
1'ste ansatte flekjobber 1 timer om ugen - forbryder eller frihedskæmper?
194 views Jan 13, 2019
ForRetssikkerhed - 14 subscribers
https://youtu.be/9huWiPstfV0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_E_0X69ymTQL22NKEUIwPw
12 Maj 2019. Ulf Harbo - 'ForRetssikkerhed'
227 views May 15, 2019
Kort interview med Ulf Harbo før Generalforsamlingen 2019 i foreningen
ForRetsikkerhed - Foreningen For Erstatning Til Syge På Kontanthjælp.
https://youtu.be/v1n9BbdgeCQ
Ulf Harbo (Ø) · Kommunalbestyrelsen · Økonomiudvalget · Erhvervs- og arbejdsmarkedsudvalget · Børne- og ungdomsudvalget
https://www.norddjurs.dk/politik/kommunalbestyrelsen/samlet-oversigt-kommunalbestyrelsen/oe-enhedslisten-de-roed-groenne/ulf-harbo
https://forretssikkerhed.dk/team/ulfharbo
https://www.dr.dk/nyheder/politik/kommunalvalg/din-stemmeseddel/kandidater/kommune/538-ulf-harbo
https://www.dr.dk/nyheder/politik/kommunalvalg/din-stemmeseddel/kandidater/kommune/538-ulf-harbo
https://www.denoffentlige.dk/ulf-harbo-0
https://www.facebook.com/people/Ulf-Baldrian-Kudsk-Harbo/100006463864075/
https://www.information.dk/ulf-harbo
https://www.altinget.dk/person/ulf-baldrian-kusk-harbo
Gasolin' - Kloden Drejer Stille Rundt
69,524 views Feb 16, 2017
https://youtu.be/RD4wawO1zpk
Gasolin' - Fatherless Hill
7,883 views Feb 16, 2017
https://youtu.be/kLR1isSQOp4
Gasolin' - This Is My Life
Album: Efter endnu en dag
Published: 1976.
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=gasolin+this+is+my+life
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Efter_endnu_en_dag
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gasolin%27
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=gasolin+this+is+my+life&;t=h_&ia=web
Øjenåbner: Husker du Kim Larsen? [14.11.2021].txt
51 views Nov 14, 2021
Øjenåbner - 2.76K subscribers
https://youtu.be/NDUxmeINu0Y
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdQQeY4rRL16lV12QWNZaNg
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.' - Tamara
'If it doesn't Kill you, it's only makes you Stronger' - Friedrich Nietzsche
'Trust No One - Question Everything, Also This Video and Do Your Own Research...'
Kim Larsen and Gasolin:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kim_Larsen
https://www.kimlarsendk.dk/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gasolin%27
https://www.discogs.com/artist/230853-Gasolin
'Goodbye Father' (after 24 years)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n5VGIJvHJNlr/
After 24 years - Goodbye Father [04.08.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aIGEXY3PNrC1/
My little Sister Now Dead + 'Situation' Update Denmark 'CV-19 Passport' in 5 min [12.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/npj51vBQraj4/
https://rumble.com/vp5qxt-my-little-sister-now-dead-situation-update-denmark-cv-19-passport-in-5-min-.html
https://www.brighteon.com/5b3fb721-20f8-40e2-82c6-4c3cbe677aba
https://t.me/KimOsboel/563
https://www.christiania.org/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freetown_Christiania
https://www.visitcopenhagen.dk/koebenhavn/planlaeg-din-tur/christiania-gdk957761
https://da-dk.facebook.com/christiania.org/
1'ste ansatte flekjobber 1 timer om ugen - forbryder eller frihedskæmper?
194 views Jan 13, 2019
ForRetssikkerhed - 14 subscribers
https://youtu.be/9huWiPstfV0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_E_0X69ymTQL22NKEUIwPw
12 Maj 2019. Ulf Harbo - 'ForRetssikkerhed'
227 views May 15, 2019
Kort interview med Ulf Harbo før Generalforsamlingen 2019 i foreningen
ForRetsikkerhed - Foreningen For Erstatning Til Syge På Kontanthjælp.
https://youtu.be/v1n9BbdgeCQ
Ulf Harbo (Ø) · Kommunalbestyrelsen · Økonomiudvalget · Erhvervs- og arbejdsmarkedsudvalget · Børne- og ungdomsudvalget
https://www.norddjurs.dk/politik/kommunalbestyrelsen/samlet-oversigt-kommunalbestyrelsen/oe-enhedslisten-de-roed-groenne/ulf-harbo
https://forretssikkerhed.dk/team/ulfharbo
https://www.dr.dk/nyheder/politik/kommunalvalg/din-stemmeseddel/kandidater/kommune/538-ulf-harbo
https://www.dr.dk/nyheder/politik/kommunalvalg/din-stemmeseddel/kandidater/kommune/538-ulf-harbo
https://www.denoffentlige.dk/ulf-harbo-0
https://www.facebook.com/people/Ulf-Baldrian-Kudsk-Harbo/100006463864075/
https://www.information.dk/ulf-harbo
https://www.altinget.dk/person/ulf-baldrian-kusk-harbo
Gasolin' - Kloden Drejer Stille Rundt
69,524 views Feb 16, 2017
https://youtu.be/RD4wawO1zpk
Gasolin' - Fatherless Hill
7,883 views Feb 16, 2017
https://youtu.be/kLR1isSQOp4
Gasolin' - This Is My Life
Album: Efter endnu en dag
Published: 1976.
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=gasolin+this+is+my+life
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Efter_endnu_en_dag
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gasolin%27
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=gasolin+this+is+my+life&;t=h_&ia=web
Øjenåbner: Husker du Kim Larsen? [14.11.2021].txt
51 views Nov 14, 2021
Øjenåbner - 2.76K subscribers
https://youtu.be/NDUxmeINu0Y
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdQQeY4rRL16lV12QWNZaNg
Keywords
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