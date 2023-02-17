Parasites major cause in all disease. Almost all health conditions improved with Ivermectin. 100% Safe. Natural.

Major issues causing disease: parasites, nutrient deficiencies, environmental toxins (food additives, water, household chemicals, etc.)

More on Ivermectin: www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthCancerIvermectin.html

Detox with: Low dose Ivermectin, Magnesium, NAC, EDTA, Methyl-Sulfonyl-Methane (MSM), Iodine, C60, William Davis Wheat Belly Protocol, Morley Robbins Root Cause Protocol.

Dr. Edward Group: https://globalhealing.com | https://drgroup.com/videos/

"Royal Raymond Rife said, 'the main issue that we're all dealing with when it comes to sickness and health are parasites.' And we have seen practically every health condition disappear with people taking ivermectin, especially people doing other things like liver cleansing and intestinal cleansing." ~ DrGroup.com

"This is the beginning of a lot of people's path to health. Our job is to help those people that are taking their first step right now as they transition to the next stage of consciousness and health." ~ DrGroup.com

FULL SHOW, Dr. Edward Group, My Take on Ivermectin & The Pathogens to Come, 2022. https://www.brighteon.com/67d8a893-83b8-4a61-9aac-0c82872aab02

Dr. Edward Group, DC, NP. “I truly believe my purpose on this planet is to clean our environment and assist in the rise of consciousness so we can all live in a future filled with light, love, health, and happiness. The philosophy I follow is full body cleansing, clean, organic food, water, air, exercise, and nutritional supplementation.” ~ DrGroup.com



