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My Take on Ivermectin & The Pathogens to Come
Dr. Edward Group
Dr. Edward GroupCheckmark Icon
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2914 views • June 15, 2022

Here’s a clip from our May Q&A. These exclusive events are privately hosted for members of The Global Healing Institute ~ https://ghc.us/3NZNyNd

Asked about my recommendation for ivermectin dosages, I explain why I created my course on parasite cleansing (available through GHI) and how censored this conversation has been. 

Royal Raymond Rife said, “the main issue that we’re all dealing with when it comes to sickness and health are parasites.” And we have seen practically every health condition disappear with people taking ivermectin, especially people doing other things like liver cleansing and intestinal cleansing.

This is the beginning of a lot of people's path to health. Our job is to help those people that are taking their first step right now as they transition to the next stage of consciousness and health. 

***Become a member and transition through this great awakening with like-minded self-healers ~ https://ghc.us/3NZNyNd

––––––––––––––

TIMESTAMPS ➤➤

00:00 - 04:08 - Why I didn’t initially want to recommend Ivermectin 

04:09 - 05:02 - The power of Urotherapy 

05:02 -  08:00 - Pathogens that target your frontal cortex

08:00 - 11:04 - Awakening & leading the path to health 

––––––––––––––

THE GLOBAL HEALING INSTITUTE  ➤➤ 

Memberships are now LIVE through The Global Healing Institute! 

Members-only benefits:

--- Dr. Group’s 5 self-healing courses

--- Monthly Q&As to ask him anything

--- A private uncensored channel of healers sharing resources from around the world 

--- Private invites to wellness retreats and virtual summits

--- Annual guided water fast with the community to reset your body

--- X2 loyalty points and FREE Shipping on all Global Healing orders


BECOME A MEMBER NOW ~ https://ghc.us/3NxjnNe

––––––––––––––

ABOUT DR. GROUP ➤➤ 

Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, and DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love. 

MEET DR. GROUP ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/

SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE EMPOWERMENT ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/subscribe

–––––––––––––

FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA ➤➤ 

UNCENSORED Telegram (My preferred channel) - https://t.me/drgroupofficial

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup/ 

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/drgroupoffi... 

Twitter -  https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup 

Birghteon (Uncensored) - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dr... 

–––––––––––––

DISCLAIMER  ➤➤ 

The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.

Keywords
politicssciencevaccineknowledgetruthconspiracymedicinediseaseparasitessheddingviruswellnessempowermenthealth newsshockingroot causepathogensspiritual awakeningself healingdr groupcovidivermectinglobal healinguncensored healthhealth protocols
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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