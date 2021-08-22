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Dr. Roger Hodkinson calls out the Covid hoax.
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331 views • August 22, 2021
Im sure there are many other doctors and scientists that mirror most or all of what he is saying.. He is correct IMHO about government tyranni and this fake plandemic. As far as a virus being made in china im not buying the virus story.. Ill still follow Dr Tomas Cowan.. There is no such thing as a virus > https://www.brighteon.com/e482d908-a083-47b0-bfd9-f9f2ee08d536
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