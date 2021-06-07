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Spike Protien Danger! Del BigTree. - Dr. Mccullough MD won't recommend Vax! Front line doctors tour dates! Fauci Zuckerberg Conspiracy being exposed!!
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2867 views • June 07, 2021
1. Dr. E. Michael Jones: https://www.brighteon.com/af18980c-9cef-4ca1-a5ca-4046c60346b5
2. Del bigtree: Mccullough and spike proteins! https://www.brighteon.com/1ea535b0-72e7-4066-abf8-678bc48df365
3. Bill still with Maria Bartirimo discussing collusion https://youtu.be/TmhUuosN28M
4. Dr Harvey Rish and Dr Peter McCullough on Laura Ingraham. https://rumble.com/vhf7ln-dr.-harvey-a.-risch-and-dr.-peter-mccullough-on-fox-explaining-covid-inject.html
5. DrScott Jensen MD. Believes there’s a law suit. https://www.bitchute.com/video/BfC1aXZfMBcn/
6. Polly on Pepfar! https://www.bitchute.com/video/RSfP8sXtMbk/
7. Del Bigtree with Dr. McCullough. Full interview! https://thehighwire.com/videos/pro-vax-doc-i-can-no-longer-recommend-the-vaccine-to-any-individual/
8. E.Michael Jones Culture wars website https://culturewars.com/video
9. AFLDS.org Simone Gold front line doctors tour schedule. . https://www.aflds.org/tour
10. VAERS: over 5,000 deaths: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaers-data-deaths-reported-following-covid-vaccines/
11. Spike proteins: https://www.globalresearch.ca/vaccine-researcher-admits-big-mistake-says-spike-protein-dangerous-toxin/5746715
12. Worship Music: https://youtu.be/IJb6Lu2o_D4
Other channels:
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Farmer Jones Campground https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNZdg1swfGHygmmrG6HNifA
FJ Website and video blog.
https://farmerjonesnow.com
Bitchute! Farmer_Jones
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DviFlapHQdfp/
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
2. Del bigtree: Mccullough and spike proteins! https://www.brighteon.com/1ea535b0-72e7-4066-abf8-678bc48df365
3. Bill still with Maria Bartirimo discussing collusion https://youtu.be/TmhUuosN28M
4. Dr Harvey Rish and Dr Peter McCullough on Laura Ingraham. https://rumble.com/vhf7ln-dr.-harvey-a.-risch-and-dr.-peter-mccullough-on-fox-explaining-covid-inject.html
5. DrScott Jensen MD. Believes there’s a law suit. https://www.bitchute.com/video/BfC1aXZfMBcn/
6. Polly on Pepfar! https://www.bitchute.com/video/RSfP8sXtMbk/
7. Del Bigtree with Dr. McCullough. Full interview! https://thehighwire.com/videos/pro-vax-doc-i-can-no-longer-recommend-the-vaccine-to-any-individual/
8. E.Michael Jones Culture wars website https://culturewars.com/video
9. AFLDS.org Simone Gold front line doctors tour schedule. . https://www.aflds.org/tour
10. VAERS: over 5,000 deaths: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaers-data-deaths-reported-following-covid-vaccines/
11. Spike proteins: https://www.globalresearch.ca/vaccine-researcher-admits-big-mistake-says-spike-protein-dangerous-toxin/5746715
12. Worship Music: https://youtu.be/IJb6Lu2o_D4
Other channels:
You Tube! Subscribe for live streams
Farmer Jones Campground https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNZdg1swfGHygmmrG6HNifA
FJ Website and video blog.
https://farmerjonesnow.com
Bitchute! Farmer_Jones
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DviFlapHQdfp/
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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