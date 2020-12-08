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(Video 52) ASK THE EXPERTS - Doctors, Nurses & Health Care Providers state no natrual Covid 19 virus and no Vaccines required (Vaccines contain aborted fetal tissue, poisons & nanotechnology)
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170 views • December 08, 2020
ASK THE EXPERTS - Doctors, Nurses & Health Care Providers state no natrual Covid 19 virus and no Vaccines required (Vaccines contain aborted fetal tissue, poisons & nanotechnology) on Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/video/VPVrYO5Zgbaf/
DOCTORS TAKE A STAND AGAINST COVID VACCINE https://www.brighteon.com/278d8881-6563-48ca-9440-aac31852326a
DOCTORS TAKE A STAND AGAINST COVID VACCINE https://www.brighteon.com/278d8881-6563-48ca-9440-aac31852326a
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