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DOCTORS TAKE A STAND AGAINST COVID VACCINE
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411 views • December 07, 2020
DOCTORS TAKE A STAND AGAINST COVID VACCINE
As countries around the world begin approval of a #COVID19 vaccine, many physicians are hesitant to take a vaccine without any long term safety data.
#HesitantDoctors #Coronavirus #Transparency #Vaccines
As countries around the world begin approval of a #COVID19 vaccine, many physicians are hesitant to take a vaccine without any long term safety data.
#HesitantDoctors #Coronavirus #Transparency #Vaccines
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