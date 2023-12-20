PSEC - 2023 - Somebody To Hate | Jefferson Airplane Parody | 432hz [hd 720p]

ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2023 - Somebody To Hate | Jefferson Airplane Parody" -- Dave Kelso has made a parody of "Somebody To Love" by "Jefferson Airplane" as a musically comical response to something that is otherwise very annoying.
Many in the SO-CALLED "Truth Movement" are absolutely NO DIFFERENT from the radical leftist SJWs that get upset over pronouns and a myriad of other things. These "Truthers" equally get triggered and lose their minds very easily, making civil discourse with them to be a complete and total impossibility. It is not worth trying to have a conversation with these people, but it is worth giving them the link to this song as your only response to them.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
