Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Patient Autonomy or Something More Sinister? BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 03.01.15)

The FDA has just approved a genetic test for consumers to use at home without a Doctor’s permission. Patients can now freely purchase this genetic test and get the results. Is this an advance in patient autonomy? Or is there something more sinister? Dr Daniels reviews the accuracy of the test, the purpose of the test and how you can sidestep this plan to ensnare you in the Standard of Care. Tune in. Think Happens.

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Alkalinize or Die? How About Acidify to Live? - https://www.brighteon.com/07220bfa-e201-49c9-ba7f-9fbb8ac98000

Alkalinize or Die? How About Acidify to Live? BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/ff1b9422-572c-4181-82c2-13ef61451012