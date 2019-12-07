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-=📡🄻🄸🅅🄴📡=- 📺 ɴαтo ѕeeĸιɴɢ ɴew world order eɴeмιeѕ ιɴ vιrтυαl reαlιтy αɴd ѕocιαl мedια (TruNews Streamcast 1080p Feed)
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39 views • December 07, 2019
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NATO Seeking New World Order Enemies in Virtual Reality and Social Media
https://www.brighteon.com/6576060c-941f-4456-b49d-e37d45f60a1d
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kZRIuIZJRmo
Today on TruNews, Edward Szall present special reports of his experience on the sidelines of the NATO Summit this week, as the multi-national military organization seeks new enemies for the future, including invading the domains of virtual reality and social media. How close are we to a NATO back Facebook clone? Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate: 12/5/19
#NATOSummit #NATO #VirtualReality #SocialMedia #Domains
Download and play trunews episodes at http://trnws.cloud
Episode Folders:
http://files.trune.ws/dir/3scE78Yc
http://dir.trune.ws/s/elcra9r
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Podcast: https://www.trunews.com/podcast/nato-seeking-new-world-order-enemies-in-virtual-reality-and-social-media
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-06-nato-seeking-new-world-order-enemies-in-virtual-reality-and-social-media-podcast
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-06-nato-seeking-new-world-order-enemies-in-virtual-reality-and-social-media-podcast/trunews-2019-12-06-nato-seeking-new-world-order-enemies-in-virtual-reality-and-social-media-podcast_archive.torrent
Streamcast: https://www.trunews.com/stream/nato-seeking-new-world-order-enemies-in-virtual-reality-and-social-media
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-06-nato-seeking-new-world-order-enemies-in-virtual-reality-and-social-media
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-06-nato-seeking-new-world-order-enemies-in-virtual-reality-and-social-media/trunews-2019-12-06-nato-seeking-new-world-order-enemies-in-virtual-reality-and-social-media_archive.torrent
Additional Mirrors: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-12-06-nato-seeking-new-world-order-enemies-in-virtual-reality-and-social-media
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TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Like David vs. Goliath, Rick Wiles is a citizen reporter who decided to take on the Big News Media. Starting with a $7,500 donation in May 1999 to launch the first radio program, Rick’s faith in God and steadfast determination has overseen the growth and development of TruNews into an internationally recognized source of credible news and information in a world where nothing seems to make sense anymore. Rick’s professional career was in media marketing and advertising sales. Throughout his early years, God’s hand silently guided him to be in employed in the latest new media. While in his early 20’s, Rick’s first media job was with a new FM radio station in the days when AM was still king.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
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Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for âfair useâ for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
trunews, news, nato, Pelosi, biden, Hillary, stern, NATO, social, media, impeach, trial, senate, curse, campaign, edward szall, doc burkhart, rick wiles, globalism, new world order, martial law, police state, 911, algorithms, AI, artificial intelligence, cyber control grid, net nanny, socialism, socialist agenda, one world government, 666, united nations, mark of the beast, microchip, tattoo, alex jones, infowars, prison planet, global gulag, antifa, antifascist, socialism, hitler, fascism, israel, zionism, zionist, jews, ashkenazi, ashkenazis, fake jews
YouTube Channel: http://trnws.net
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/trunews
Watch the live stream at http://trnws.stream
NATO Seeking New World Order Enemies in Virtual Reality and Social Media
https://www.brighteon.com/6576060c-941f-4456-b49d-e37d45f60a1d
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kZRIuIZJRmo
Today on TruNews, Edward Szall present special reports of his experience on the sidelines of the NATO Summit this week, as the multi-national military organization seeks new enemies for the future, including invading the domains of virtual reality and social media. How close are we to a NATO back Facebook clone? Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate: 12/5/19
#NATOSummit #NATO #VirtualReality #SocialMedia #Domains
Download and play trunews episodes at http://trnws.cloud
Episode Folders:
http://files.trune.ws/dir/3scE78Yc
http://dir.trune.ws/s/elcra9r
Take the broadcast with you!
Podcast: https://www.trunews.com/podcast/nato-seeking-new-world-order-enemies-in-virtual-reality-and-social-media
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-06-nato-seeking-new-world-order-enemies-in-virtual-reality-and-social-media-podcast
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-06-nato-seeking-new-world-order-enemies-in-virtual-reality-and-social-media-podcast/trunews-2019-12-06-nato-seeking-new-world-order-enemies-in-virtual-reality-and-social-media-podcast_archive.torrent
Streamcast: https://www.trunews.com/stream/nato-seeking-new-world-order-enemies-in-virtual-reality-and-social-media
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-06-nato-seeking-new-world-order-enemies-in-virtual-reality-and-social-media
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-06-nato-seeking-new-world-order-enemies-in-virtual-reality-and-social-media/trunews-2019-12-06-nato-seeking-new-world-order-enemies-in-virtual-reality-and-social-media_archive.torrent
Additional Mirrors: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-12-06-nato-seeking-new-world-order-enemies-in-virtual-reality-and-social-media
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
TruNews on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trunews/
TruNews on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trunews
TruNews on Spreaker: http://www.spreaker.com/user/trunews
TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Like David vs. Goliath, Rick Wiles is a citizen reporter who decided to take on the Big News Media. Starting with a $7,500 donation in May 1999 to launch the first radio program, Rick’s faith in God and steadfast determination has overseen the growth and development of TruNews into an internationally recognized source of credible news and information in a world where nothing seems to make sense anymore. Rick’s professional career was in media marketing and advertising sales. Throughout his early years, God’s hand silently guided him to be in employed in the latest new media. While in his early 20’s, Rick’s first media job was with a new FM radio station in the days when AM was still king.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for âfair useâ for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
trunews, news, nato, Pelosi, biden, Hillary, stern, NATO, social, media, impeach, trial, senate, curse, campaign, edward szall, doc burkhart, rick wiles, globalism, new world order, martial law, police state, 911, algorithms, AI, artificial intelligence, cyber control grid, net nanny, socialism, socialist agenda, one world government, 666, united nations, mark of the beast, microchip, tattoo, alex jones, infowars, prison planet, global gulag, antifa, antifascist, socialism, hitler, fascism, israel, zionism, zionist, jews, ashkenazi, ashkenazis, fake jews
YouTube Channel: http://trnws.net
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/trunews
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