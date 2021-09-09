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COVID-19 Vaccine DEATHS and SIDE EFFECTS: Teens & Athletes
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3156 views • September 09, 2021
COVID-19 Vaccine DEATHS and SIDE EFFECTS (Third Edition) https://www.brighteon.com/a5b4ff78-51b4-4f38-aeb3-e34bb1b7789f
Are you under 25 or an athlete? Or both? YOU MUST WATCH THIS 17 MINUTE RAW and UNDENIABLE TRUTH RED PILL on these Science Fiction COVID-19 Experimental Gene Therapy BIOWEAPON Injections called "vaccines". You have a 200 TIMES INCREASE IN HEART INFLAMMATION and that is not a joke. These vaccines are a genetic manipulation medical experiment on the entire human race. You don't have to be a guinea pig. JUST SAY NO!!!!!
Credits to checkur6 for the original videos
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/AiTGDgsgfEmI/
The Science of Heart Inflammation:
COVID-19 VACCINE: 200 TIMES INCREASE IN HEART INFLAMMATION ☠️
https://www.brighteon.com/469850ca-cce9-4365-bfd4-deb50d7e8b72
The Romney Family: FULL Interview
Mom of Athletic Son Who Got Vaccine Blood Clots in the Brain
https://www.brighteon.com/913716de-891a-450c-af1a-c83e8a8370a7
23,252 Deaths 2,189,537 Injured Following COVID Shots Reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/23252-deaths-2189537-injured-following-covid-shots-reported-in-european-unions-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions/
1,135,579 Injuries 1,559 DEAD in the UK Following COVID-19 Injections According to UK Government
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/1135579-injuries-1559-dead-in-the-uk-following-covid-19-injections-according-to-uk-government/
CDC Records Show 12,791 DEAD and 682,873 Injuries Following COVID-19 Experimental Shots
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-records-show-12791-dead-and-682873-injuries-following-covid-19-experimental-shots/
COVID Shots Are Killing and Crippling Teens in Record Numbers – Young Children Are Next
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/covid-shots-are-killing-and-crippling-teens-in-record-numbers-young-children-are-next/
Music/Soundtrack
Mike + The Mechanics - Silent Running
https://open.spotify.com/track/4ae0AmiDt3o18FvSmQOOYc
https://music.apple.com/se/album/silent-running/1197680446?i=1197680844
Manic Street Preachers - If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next
https://open.spotify.com/track/2r7y4HANK7b9KVZfz0g4Uq
https://music.apple.com/se/album/if-you-tolerate-this-your-children-will-be-next/211440430?i=211440844
Tommee Profitt - A Storm Is Coming (feat. Liv Ash)
https://open.spotify.com/track/6ZcIoAMp3V9CU7T4fc12n7
https://music.apple.com/se/album/a-storm-is-coming-feat-liv-ash/1454815025?i=1454815314
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cU4J17q8lsg
Are you under 25 or an athlete? Or both? YOU MUST WATCH THIS 17 MINUTE RAW and UNDENIABLE TRUTH RED PILL on these Science Fiction COVID-19 Experimental Gene Therapy BIOWEAPON Injections called "vaccines". You have a 200 TIMES INCREASE IN HEART INFLAMMATION and that is not a joke. These vaccines are a genetic manipulation medical experiment on the entire human race. You don't have to be a guinea pig. JUST SAY NO!!!!!
Credits to checkur6 for the original videos
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/AiTGDgsgfEmI/
The Science of Heart Inflammation:
COVID-19 VACCINE: 200 TIMES INCREASE IN HEART INFLAMMATION ☠️
https://www.brighteon.com/469850ca-cce9-4365-bfd4-deb50d7e8b72
The Romney Family: FULL Interview
Mom of Athletic Son Who Got Vaccine Blood Clots in the Brain
https://www.brighteon.com/913716de-891a-450c-af1a-c83e8a8370a7
23,252 Deaths 2,189,537 Injured Following COVID Shots Reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/23252-deaths-2189537-injured-following-covid-shots-reported-in-european-unions-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions/
1,135,579 Injuries 1,559 DEAD in the UK Following COVID-19 Injections According to UK Government
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/1135579-injuries-1559-dead-in-the-uk-following-covid-19-injections-according-to-uk-government/
CDC Records Show 12,791 DEAD and 682,873 Injuries Following COVID-19 Experimental Shots
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-records-show-12791-dead-and-682873-injuries-following-covid-19-experimental-shots/
COVID Shots Are Killing and Crippling Teens in Record Numbers – Young Children Are Next
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/covid-shots-are-killing-and-crippling-teens-in-record-numbers-young-children-are-next/
Music/Soundtrack
Mike + The Mechanics - Silent Running
https://open.spotify.com/track/4ae0AmiDt3o18FvSmQOOYc
https://music.apple.com/se/album/silent-running/1197680446?i=1197680844
Manic Street Preachers - If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next
https://open.spotify.com/track/2r7y4HANK7b9KVZfz0g4Uq
https://music.apple.com/se/album/if-you-tolerate-this-your-children-will-be-next/211440430?i=211440844
Tommee Profitt - A Storm Is Coming (feat. Liv Ash)
https://open.spotify.com/track/6ZcIoAMp3V9CU7T4fc12n7
https://music.apple.com/se/album/a-storm-is-coming-feat-liv-ash/1454815025?i=1454815314
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cU4J17q8lsg
Keywords
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