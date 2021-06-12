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Mom of Athletic Son Who Got Vaccine Blood Clots in the Brain
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131 views • June 12, 2021
The Romney family has been struck by a tragedy when their 17 year old athletic son Everest Romney got blood clots from the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Here's the story told by mom Cherie who decided her son should get the shot and now he may never play basketball again... "I let this happen, If I only could go back and change it..." she says. Not only that, husband Romney got blood clots in his lungs destroying lung tissue...
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