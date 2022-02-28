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Steve Ballmer - Developers | Music Video By Digital Droo & VisciousAloisius | 432hz [hd 720p]
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11 views • February 28, 2022
Song: The Steve Ballmer Developers Music Video
Artist: Digital Droo & VisciousAloisius
Original Format: MP4 / 440hz
Current Format: MP4 / 432hz
License: Fair Use
LYRICS: YES
LYRICS IN VIDEO: NO
SRT FILE: NO
Hashtags: #developers #microsoft #steveballmer #music #comedy
Metatags Space Separated: developers microsoft steveballmer music comedy
Metatags Comma Separated: developers, microsoft, steveballmer, music, comedy
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5uB6qVt3Undf/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1344836341040418824?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Steve-Ballmer---Developers---Music-Video-By-Digital-Droo---VisciousAloisius---432hz--hd-720p-:f?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vw1fqr-steve-ballmer-developers-music-video-by-digital-droo-and-visciousaloisius-4.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/NtWDpis
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/65063da3-1818-45ab-a618-4f02171efdb3
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/2I9uRNv6tOtJHIn
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=472d427257842861109bcfc33a118533c9cac67dc4136e8605d45add6c5ab75f&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/1577/steve-ballmer-developers-music-video-by-digital-droo-amp-visciousalois
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/75403_song-the-steve-ballmer-developers-music-video-artist-digital-droo-amp-visciousal.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
Artist: Digital Droo & VisciousAloisius
Original Format: MP4 / 440hz
Current Format: MP4 / 432hz
License: Fair Use
LYRICS: YES
LYRICS IN VIDEO: NO
SRT FILE: NO
Hashtags: #developers #microsoft #steveballmer #music #comedy
Metatags Space Separated: developers microsoft steveballmer music comedy
Metatags Comma Separated: developers, microsoft, steveballmer, music, comedy
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5uB6qVt3Undf/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1344836341040418824?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Steve-Ballmer---Developers---Music-Video-By-Digital-Droo---VisciousAloisius---432hz--hd-720p-:f?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vw1fqr-steve-ballmer-developers-music-video-by-digital-droo-and-visciousaloisius-4.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/NtWDpis
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/65063da3-1818-45ab-a618-4f02171efdb3
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/2I9uRNv6tOtJHIn
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=472d427257842861109bcfc33a118533c9cac67dc4136e8605d45add6c5ab75f&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/1577/steve-ballmer-developers-music-video-by-digital-droo-amp-visciousalois
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/75403_song-the-steve-ballmer-developers-music-video-artist-digital-droo-amp-visciousal.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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