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THE PLAN TO SILENCE DOCTORS ONCE AND FOR ALL - SPIRO SKOURAS (VIDEO)
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89 views • August 02, 2020
Last week an organization of doctors called ‘Americas Frontline Doctors’ went to Washington DC and gave a press release in front of the Supreme Court. What This group of doctors said, directly contradicted official positions of the World Hell Organization and the Center For Disease CONtrol regarding the coronavirus and treatment of the infection as the new experimental GMO vaccine could arrive before the end of the year. Members of the doctors organization have been fired from their jobs, they have had their website removed and the viral video has been almost scrubbed from the internet. It appears censoring doctors who speak out against the government's Medical Mafia and Big Pharma establishment may only be a temporary solution. Just today, right on time the World Economic Fund released a video called ‘When Your Doctor Is A Robot.’ Will doctors and nurses one day be replaced by artificial intelligence and robots? After all, robots don’t ask questions… They follow orders.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
SECOND OPINION PROJECT ON COVID19 - AMERICA'S FRONTLINE DOCTORS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b2f2e0b3-7789-4f76-8e95-ea8ba0900ca4
Spiro Skouras on LBRY.TV
https://lbry.tv/@SpiroSkouras:9
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
SECOND OPINION PROJECT ON COVID19 - AMERICA'S FRONTLINE DOCTORS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b2f2e0b3-7789-4f76-8e95-ea8ba0900ca4
Spiro Skouras on LBRY.TV
https://lbry.tv/@SpiroSkouras:9
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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