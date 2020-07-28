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SECOND OPINION PROJECT ON COVID19 - AMERICA'S FRONTLINE DOCTORS (VIDEO)
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62 views • July 28, 2020
America’s Frontline Doctors Summit - Physicians from around the country address the American people about Covid-19 and the importance of reopening schools and our society. TAKE NOTE THAT NONE OF THEM ARE WEARING FACE MASKS WHICH ARE DETRIMENTAL TO HUMAN HEALTH and DO NOT PROTECT AGAINST VIRUSES, nor are they PRACTICING THE IDIOTIC SOCIAL DISTANCING BS which also DOES NOT PROTECT AGAINST VIRUSES. These REAL DOCTORS (rather than Government Disinformation Agents) are tired of hearing all the LIES coming from Dr. FAUCI, Dr. BIRX, Eugenicist GATES, and 'Fake News'. All 3 of these NWO FEAR MONGERING LIARS have vaccine patents so they are pushing vaccines as the only way off lock down and back to normal. This virus is a PLANdemic HOAX, which means the virus may or may not be real since a LIVE VIRUS has still not been found, it is definitely a Symptomology/Condition (possibly from 5G, Chem-trailing, or past Flu shots), it is much safer than the annual Common Flu, and is easily treatable with HYDROXYCHLORIQUINE and ZINC at a cost of $20.00. Covid19 only has a kill ratio of less than 1/10th of 1 percent, so it is comparable to the Common Cold, and definitely less dangerous than the Common Flu. In fact, the numbers being pushed by the WHO and the CDC for COVID-19 are simply numbers taken away from the Common Cold, Common Flu, Bronchitis, and Pneumonia numbers, nothing else. Time to fire FAUCI, BIRX, and GATES, and KEEP ALL THREE OF THEM OFF OF MAINSTREAM MEDIA NEWS. Enjoy some Truth on the Covid19 PLANdemic.
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Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[All Social] https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
The Second Opinion Project
https://www.secondopinionproject.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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