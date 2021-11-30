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AUSTRALIAN TEACHER HAS AN IMPORTANT MESSAGE TO GET TO THE WORLD - PLEASE SHARE EVERYWHERE!
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256 views • November 30, 2021
AUSTRALIAN TEACHER SENDS A MESSAGE TO THE WORLD
WE SEE YOU SAJVED - https://www.brighteon.com/ebf0f8f1-b9a9-4661-b2ba-1ce4d456318b
Bioweapon Contracts Exposed: Pfizer Making Billions Off EU Tyrannical Mandates - https://www.brighteon.com/c977275f-2d33-4626-b69c-ad14352676dd
2017 DEAGEL WEBSITE ESTIMATING DEPOPULATION FOR COUNTRIES BY 2025 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/TD1ixnzehyEu/
SUDDEN VACCINE DEATH SYNDROME EXPLAINED. - https://www.brighteon.com/d7abf501-a13d-4949-95a2-a808ba9efe26
DO NOT COMPLY! - STEW PETERS https://www.bitchute.com/video/S2CjgG42qhXV/
EU UN ARMY INVADES AUSTRALIA - https://www.brighteon.com/02122bd4-4229-41c6-abca-1a033dbf9a96://www.brighteon.com/02122bd4-4229-41c6-abca-1a033dbf9a96
WE SEE YOU SAJVED - https://www.brighteon.com/ebf0f8f1-b9a9-4661-b2ba-1ce4d456318b
Bioweapon Contracts Exposed: Pfizer Making Billions Off EU Tyrannical Mandates - https://www.brighteon.com/c977275f-2d33-4626-b69c-ad14352676dd
2017 DEAGEL WEBSITE ESTIMATING DEPOPULATION FOR COUNTRIES BY 2025 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/TD1ixnzehyEu/
SUDDEN VACCINE DEATH SYNDROME EXPLAINED. - https://www.brighteon.com/d7abf501-a13d-4949-95a2-a808ba9efe26
DO NOT COMPLY! - STEW PETERS https://www.bitchute.com/video/S2CjgG42qhXV/
EU UN ARMY INVADES AUSTRALIA - https://www.brighteon.com/02122bd4-4229-41c6-abca-1a033dbf9a96://www.brighteon.com/02122bd4-4229-41c6-abca-1a033dbf9a96
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