BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Roundup"- and Microplastic-FREE Sea Salt!
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
53 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
63 views • 16 hours ago

Medium-dive video going over the world's most expensive salt called DetoxiSalt that's confirmed to be free of all microplastics and nanoplastics (and most likely glyphosate) by Richway & Fuji Bio distributor, Danny Tseng. To view the "Powerpoint," visit: tinyurl.com/DetoxiSaltPowerpoint

Learn more at:

tinyurl.com/DetoxiSalt

(should redirect to:

https://bio-mats.com/danny/detoxi-300hrs-bamboo-salt

SAVE USD$80 by ordering 3 boxes at a time! ($280 for 3 boxes vs. $120 for 1 box)

To learn how to earn possible PASSIVE and/or RESIDUAL income WHILE YOU SLEEP and view a list of 33 reasons to become a Richway distributor, visit: tinyurl.com/WhyJoinRichway (should redirect to: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1IStJGJXmkipttGPEN7RFaV9Ge1fRuym7-gK6euA3wMM/edit?usp=sharing

To become a global Biomat distributor for a one-time USD$80 registration fee, fill-out: tinyurl.com/JoinRichway (should redirect to: https://www.bio-mats.com/danny/store/distributor/15/lifetime-distributor-membership-registration-fee

Contact Danny's Richway upline sponsor & top income earner, Ron Guerra: [email protected] (or: [email protected]) toll-free: 1+844-BIOMATS 303.915.7707 (a Colorado area code)

If you’d love to get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more boxes of Detoxi Salt and/or any of Richway’s other wellness tools such as their Biomat Professional, BioAcoustic Mat, etc., contact Richway’s Co-founder & owner, Calvin Kim at our Honolulu, Hawaii global headquarters:

cell: 1+(808) 382-8816 [email protected] and be sure to tell him that Independent Sales Associate, Danny Tseng, referred you.

If you happen to place an order for any of the above and/or have product/service recommendations, please forward me a copy of your order confirmation email to one of the below so that I can ensure that your order ships out, ASAP!:

[email protected] (PRIMARY) [email protected] [email protected] and then either leave me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975, or cell: 305.297.9360 with the date & approx. time of your email since I do NOT check emails regularly

To share this video, use:

tinyurl.com/MicroplasticFreeSaltVideo

Keywords
microplastics in saltmicroplastic-free salthealthiest saltsafest salt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy