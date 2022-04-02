The Health Industrial Complex - Dr Jennifer Daniels Interviewed by Charlene Springer (12.14.2016)

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Prepare to have your minds blown! Charlene and our guest Dr. Jennifer Daniels remove all boundaries of perceived medicine and expose the agenda of the health industrial complex. Learn the benefits of turpentine and how to help keep yourself well. You won't want to miss this engaging conversation on Boundless Spirit Radio!
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Would You Take Drugs That Worsens Sex ... Dementia ... etc - https://www.brighteon.com/be238507-6605-4f8e-8354-6bfccab2b711
Would You Take Drugs That Worsens Sex, Dementia, Increases Crime ... etc BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/0f66729e-fc29-4209-8f4a-9eb3047b5812
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Repost permission received from Charlene Springer 04.02.2022.