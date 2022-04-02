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The Health Industrial Complex - Dr Jennifer Daniels Interviewed by Charlene Springer (12.14.2016)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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135 views • April 02, 2022

Prepare to have your minds blown! Charlene and our guest Dr. Jennifer Daniels remove all boundaries of perceived medicine and expose the agenda of the health industrial complex. Learn the benefits of turpentine and how to help keep yourself well. You won't want to miss this engaging conversation on Boundless Spirit Radio! 

 

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REFERENCED PODCASTS: 

Would You Take Drugs That Worsens Sex ... Dementia ... etc - https://www.brighteon.com/be238507-6605-4f8e-8354-6bfccab2b711 

Would You Take Drugs That Worsens Sex, Dementia, Increases Crime ... etc BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/0f66729e-fc29-4209-8f4a-9eb3047b5812 

 

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Repost permission received from Charlene Springer 04.02.2022. 

Keywords
corruptiondiabetesdepressionmedical industrial complexhypertensionstrokeequalityscientific studycivil rights movementstandard of caremedical ethicscommunist partydr jennifer danielsturpentinecandida cleanerfalsified dataturpentine and sugarboundless spirit radiocharlene springerhealth industrial complesgmatgraduate management admission testblack faces in high places
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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