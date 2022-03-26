Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Would You Take Drugs That Worsens Sex ... Dementia ... etc (ARCHIVED Radio Show 10.25.16)

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The show's title is 'Would you take a drug that worsens sexual dysfunction, contributes to dementia, increases crime and doubles suicidality?'
Dr Daniels review the evidence. Don’t be a victim, tune in. Think Happens.
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