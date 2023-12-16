G-BIIT (LOVAT FRASER OBE) OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORTED TO THE CAA

UPLOAD DONATED.

Only the most stylish paedophiles get knighted. Tony Blair.

ALMOST EVER DAY NE ENGLAND IS CHEMBOMBED 16/12/23 TOTAL CHEMTRAIL WHITEOUT AGAIN

AIRCRAFT MOBBING/HARASSMENT STARTED WHEN I COMPLAINED TO NORTHUMBRIA POLICE COINCINDENTALLY ON THAT DAY, WHEN I VOICED CONCERN ABOUT DEMOCIDE THE CHEMTRAIL PHENOMENON.



ANARCHY : A UTOPIAN SOCIETY WHERE INDIVIDUALS ENJOY COMPLETE FREEDOM FROM GOVERNMENT

Ironically Government agents are generally not intelligent but are given the impression that they have access to intelligence information that most are not privy, thereby creating the oxy-moron of 'intelligent government agents' R Duncan

Terrorism: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.

The aim of any secret organisations can only be illegal. AH

18 US code 2261 stalking with intent to harm, injure, harass, kill cause substantial emotional distress

Homogenitus man made generated clouds

20 Years now stalked by Northumbria Police, even won a case against NPAS (former Chief Constable Winton Keenan) in Crown court and cowards still terrorizing me. Been unlawfully arrested/sectioned, imprisoned under the mental health act by Northumbria Police in an attempt to shut me up about chemtrails.

Clause 39 Magna Carta ..A lawful document peace treaty forever.

39 No free man is to be arrested, or imprisoned, or disseised, or outlawed, or exiled, or in any other way ruined, nor will we go against him or send against him, except by the lawful judgment of his peers or by the law of the land.

Filth desk Sargent Forth banks police station, NHS mental Health Nurse assigned to myself John Metcalf told me 'they' would leave me alone if I stopped complaining about chemtrails.

⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." Danial I

It appears that the heads of the Police, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately may still currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, depopulation, track and trace surveillance agendas and AI trans-human GMO Reset and the treacherous EU Military Unification that is being secretly and treasonously pushed through.

There are no good cops: Definition of Police is to use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim

There are always risks in challenging excessive police power but the risks of not challenging it are far more dangerous even fatal. Hunter S

16/12/23 Servus jet dumps chemtrails overhead

15/12/23 LOGANAIR JET DUMPS CHEMTRAILS OVERHEAD, G-ATRM UNSAFE FLY REPORTED TWICE.(ESHOTT AIRFIELD HAS A BAN ON CRAFT TAKING OFF FROM THERE THIS IS WHERE THE CRAFT CAME FROM) OY YPS? 17:19HRS NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOUSE UNSAFE FLY REPORTED CAA, NPAS G-POLA? GROUND LEVEL, MISCONDUCT REF VANESSA JARDINE NORTHUMBRIA POLICE: 7040057. FREEDOM OF INFORMATION REF: FOI-23251-23-1000-000, G-POLA? GROUND LEVEL MY HOME 21:06HRS UNSAFE FLY MISCONDUCT REF VANESSA JARDINE NORTHUMBRIA POLICE: 3271291,FREEDOM OF INFO REQUEST REF: FOI-23252-23-1000-000

18/7/23 20:55, 21:02 HRS LETTER HANDED IN FORTH BANKS POLICE STATION TO FRONT OFFICE ADMIN 5831, TO CHIEF CONSTABLE VANESSA JARDINE 7288 NORTHUMBRIA POLICE. ⁣REF: 14-06-23 Harvey

⁣⁣⁣⁣Dear Northumbria Police,

Please include at least the following information: - for the identification number to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed (e.g., Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc) Borough the helicopter was deployed to The result (e.g., person located, evidence gathered etc)

Yours,

Damian.

⁣US weapons system SATAN: Stands for silent assassination through adaptive networks. Project soul catcher.

⁣5G stalking. United States Patent Application: 20070139247 12, wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft.







