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Emergency Food Company Can't Fill Orders, Subterranean 'Tree' Moving Magma to Surface, Terral Writes Wire.com-Natural News, Marburg Virus Update: October 11, 2021
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986 views • October 11, 2021
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Emergency Food Company Augason Farms Shuts Down for 90 Days: Can’t Fill Food Orders
Submitted by Terral
https://offgridsurvival.com/emergency-food-company-augason-farms-shuts-down-for-90-days-cant-fill-food-orders/
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A Huge Subterranean ‘Tree’ Is Moving Magma to Earth’s Surface
Submitted by Kathline
https://www.wired.com/story/a-huge-subterranean-tree-is-moving-magma-to-earths-surface/
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Terral’s Writes Wired.com, Natural News, Mike Adams, Etc..
Written by Terral
October 11, 2021
Greetings to Robin George Andrews, Wired Press, and Wired Editor and others:
My name is Terral Croft writing to you from NW Arkansas here in the United States, after reading Robin George Andrews' article here: https://www.wired.com/story/a-huge-subterranean-tree-is-moving-magma-to-earths-surface/
Please allow me to direct your attention to a related article by Greg Uyeno at LiveScience.com dated July 05, 2016:
Superplume Article: https://www.livescience.com/55285-mysterious-blobs-in-earths-mantle.html
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/wBMpAYSrQAmjHc7kZBNhQc-650-80.jpg
Open the JPG image to see the 2015 image of a Superplume that is now growing OUT OF CONTROL in the earth mantle transition zone:
Superplume growing OUT OF CONTROL VIDEO: https://www.brighteon.com/3227abd3-6653-40ff-8c4a-812e32981ee1
Here are a few facts that should blow your collective minds:….
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Novel Drug Treatment Protects Primates from Deadly Marburg Virus
Submitted by Nancy
https://mrdc.amedd.army.mil/index.cfm/media/articles/2014/protecting_primates_from_marburg_virus
Terral’s reply (10.10.2021):
Greetings Nancy:
From what I can see, this is another antiviral treatment that will chase the bioweapon into hiding, until the mutagen is released later in the timeline. Researchers can obtain 1 mg of this antiviral for $600 from what I can see.
https://www.medchemexpress.com/BCX4430-freebase.html
Do you believe this treatment strategy will be successful in neutralizing the bioweapon threat?
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Emergency Food Company Augason Farms Shuts Down for 90 Days: Can’t Fill Food Orders
Submitted by Terral
https://offgridsurvival.com/emergency-food-company-augason-farms-shuts-down-for-90-days-cant-fill-food-orders/
--
A Huge Subterranean ‘Tree’ Is Moving Magma to Earth’s Surface
Submitted by Kathline
https://www.wired.com/story/a-huge-subterranean-tree-is-moving-magma-to-earths-surface/
--
Terral’s Writes Wired.com, Natural News, Mike Adams, Etc..
Written by Terral
October 11, 2021
Greetings to Robin George Andrews, Wired Press, and Wired Editor and others:
My name is Terral Croft writing to you from NW Arkansas here in the United States, after reading Robin George Andrews' article here: https://www.wired.com/story/a-huge-subterranean-tree-is-moving-magma-to-earths-surface/
Please allow me to direct your attention to a related article by Greg Uyeno at LiveScience.com dated July 05, 2016:
Superplume Article: https://www.livescience.com/55285-mysterious-blobs-in-earths-mantle.html
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/wBMpAYSrQAmjHc7kZBNhQc-650-80.jpg
Open the JPG image to see the 2015 image of a Superplume that is now growing OUT OF CONTROL in the earth mantle transition zone:
Superplume growing OUT OF CONTROL VIDEO: https://www.brighteon.com/3227abd3-6653-40ff-8c4a-812e32981ee1
Here are a few facts that should blow your collective minds:….
--
Novel Drug Treatment Protects Primates from Deadly Marburg Virus
Submitted by Nancy
https://mrdc.amedd.army.mil/index.cfm/media/articles/2014/protecting_primates_from_marburg_virus
Terral’s reply (10.10.2021):
Greetings Nancy:
From what I can see, this is another antiviral treatment that will chase the bioweapon into hiding, until the mutagen is released later in the timeline. Researchers can obtain 1 mg of this antiviral for $600 from what I can see.
https://www.medchemexpress.com/BCX4430-freebase.html
Do you believe this treatment strategy will be successful in neutralizing the bioweapon threat?
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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