Joe Rogan and Dr Robert Malone - The Interview Banned from YouTube

Very soon after this podcast was added to YouTube, they decided to wipe it for no justifiable reason as Dr Robert Malone is probably The Only Voice that is more knowledgeable in regard to the virus and the vaccines than anyone else in the world.Dr. Malone, has close to 100 peer-reviewed publications which have been cited over 12,000 times. Since January 2020, Dr. Malone has been leading a large team focused on clinical research design, drug development, computer modeling and mechanisms of action of repurposed drugs for the treatment of COVID-19. Dr. Malone is the Medical Director of The Unity Project, a group of 300 organizations across the US standing against mandated COVID vaccines for children. He is also the President of the Global Covid Summit, an organization of over 16,000 doctors and scientists committed to speaking truth to power about COVID pandemic research and treatment.This is added here because it is far too valuable to not keep a record of as there was a great number of very good questions and answers that people should have full access to.The clip that Dr Robert Malone got banned from Twitter forCredit Joe Rogan Experience and Doctor Robert Malone