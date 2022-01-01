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More Harm Than Good - Pfizer's Own Data
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43 views • January 01, 2022
This is from the Canadian Covid Care Alliance of some 500 Canadian medical doctors and experts looking at Pfizer's own data and explaining the very real threat of these inoculations. The evidence is damning and these inoculations Must be Halted.
Link to the PDF of the data ...
https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/The-COVID-19-Inoculations-More-Harm-Than-Good-REV-Dec-16-2021.pdf
This information must be spread far and wide... we need the truth out there.
CREDIT Canadian Covid Care Alliance
https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/
Link to the PDF of the data ...
https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/The-COVID-19-Inoculations-More-Harm-Than-Good-REV-Dec-16-2021.pdf
This information must be spread far and wide... we need the truth out there.
CREDIT Canadian Covid Care Alliance
https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/
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