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Let Freedom Ring! Podcast 7 with Mass State Assembly: Two Governments, Citizenships, Jurisdictions
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45 views • June 08, 2022
Informative conversation on the different kinds of jurisdiction and citizenship available in America given a history of conversion of country to corporation at the time of the Civil War and the continuation of the British and Municipal corporations from then on to now.
Especially important at this time when people's rights and freedoms are being usurped and assailed, understanding jurisdiction is a way to protect one's health freedoms. Stepping out of US Sea Jurisdiction to USA Land and Soil Jurisdiction is a means of reclaiming one's birthright American status as well as securing one's God-given rights and freedoms.
Using a timeline of significant events, treaties, and Supreme Court rulings, Ron Carriveau describes the sequence of events leading to the loss of American freedom and sovereignty starting from 1776, and delineates the difference between the original USA placed on the soil jurisdiction and occupying geographical territorial space as opposed to the British-led US Inc. existing in virtual space and on paper, not in fact landed but afloat in Sea Jurisdiction.
Please see the previous Podcasts in this series for more information.
LINKS FOR MORE:
The Everyday Concerned Citizen/Restoring America
https://everydayconcerned.net/restoring-america/
Let Freedom Ring! Podcast 1 - American State Citizen with Ronald Carriveau, Mass State Assembly
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cQEbo3wcoMjO/
Let Freedom Ring! Massachusetts State Assembly Podcast 2 -- A Little History on Lincoln and Your Status
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ySftVfkSWAS2/
Let Freedom RIng! Mass State Assembly Podcast 3: Their Birth Certificate Fraud and Our Baby Deed to Reclaim Your Child
https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/Let-Freedom-Ring---Podcast-3---Birth-Certificate-Fraud-and-Baby-Deed:2
Let Freedom RIng! Mass State Assembly Podcast 4: Birthright American or Captured US Citizen? Learn Who You Are -- Land Vs Sea Jurisdictions & Pirate Ships
https://www.brighteon.com/8d6d34ca-ff78-4783-bc8b-982fc149bbd3
Let Freedom Ring! Mass State Assembly Podcast 5:Fraud Since 1861 When US GOV Corporations Cropped Up
https://www.bitchute.com/video/98bpS1e7e0Oh/
LET FREEDOM RING! MASS STATE ASSEMBLY PODCAST 6: MEDICAL FREEDOM ON LAND & SOIL JURISDICTION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BiyNw9tHFdhg/
Massachusetts State Assembly site:
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/massachusetts/
The American States Assemblies site with all of Anna von Reitz's information:
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/
The 50 States Site (portal to each state's website):
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/
Anna's Monday night webinars and other podcasts at the States United Nationals Youtube site:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC67rlh3Fw16mRdNaFDR8Wcg
Why should I correct my status?
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/why-should-i-correct-my-status/
Anna's book PDF (You know Something is Wrong...) can be found on this page:
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/educational-information-2/
PDF of Book also here: https://mega.nz/file/Uoc3XYYI#h1G4taW8zrFZonU-95cPItDMGkYzYKySYq3Vd805jCI
Contact state coordinators
ttps://states.americanstatenationals.org/state-coordinators/
Anna von Reitz's website with her writings and videos:
http://www.annavonreitz.com/index.html
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
Please support my work:
Patreon:https://www.patreon.com/RamolaD
Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/RamolaD
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee/Lbry, Live 528, Rumble
Especially important at this time when people's rights and freedoms are being usurped and assailed, understanding jurisdiction is a way to protect one's health freedoms. Stepping out of US Sea Jurisdiction to USA Land and Soil Jurisdiction is a means of reclaiming one's birthright American status as well as securing one's God-given rights and freedoms.
Using a timeline of significant events, treaties, and Supreme Court rulings, Ron Carriveau describes the sequence of events leading to the loss of American freedom and sovereignty starting from 1776, and delineates the difference between the original USA placed on the soil jurisdiction and occupying geographical territorial space as opposed to the British-led US Inc. existing in virtual space and on paper, not in fact landed but afloat in Sea Jurisdiction.
Please see the previous Podcasts in this series for more information.
LINKS FOR MORE:
The Everyday Concerned Citizen/Restoring America
https://everydayconcerned.net/restoring-america/
Let Freedom Ring! Podcast 1 - American State Citizen with Ronald Carriveau, Mass State Assembly
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cQEbo3wcoMjO/
Let Freedom Ring! Massachusetts State Assembly Podcast 2 -- A Little History on Lincoln and Your Status
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ySftVfkSWAS2/
Let Freedom RIng! Mass State Assembly Podcast 3: Their Birth Certificate Fraud and Our Baby Deed to Reclaim Your Child
https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/Let-Freedom-Ring---Podcast-3---Birth-Certificate-Fraud-and-Baby-Deed:2
Let Freedom RIng! Mass State Assembly Podcast 4: Birthright American or Captured US Citizen? Learn Who You Are -- Land Vs Sea Jurisdictions & Pirate Ships
https://www.brighteon.com/8d6d34ca-ff78-4783-bc8b-982fc149bbd3
Let Freedom Ring! Mass State Assembly Podcast 5:Fraud Since 1861 When US GOV Corporations Cropped Up
https://www.bitchute.com/video/98bpS1e7e0Oh/
LET FREEDOM RING! MASS STATE ASSEMBLY PODCAST 6: MEDICAL FREEDOM ON LAND & SOIL JURISDICTION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BiyNw9tHFdhg/
Massachusetts State Assembly site:
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/massachusetts/
The American States Assemblies site with all of Anna von Reitz's information:
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/
The 50 States Site (portal to each state's website):
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/
Anna's Monday night webinars and other podcasts at the States United Nationals Youtube site:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC67rlh3Fw16mRdNaFDR8Wcg
Why should I correct my status?
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/why-should-i-correct-my-status/
Anna's book PDF (You know Something is Wrong...) can be found on this page:
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/educational-information-2/
PDF of Book also here: https://mega.nz/file/Uoc3XYYI#h1G4taW8zrFZonU-95cPItDMGkYzYKySYq3Vd805jCI
Contact state coordinators
ttps://states.americanstatenationals.org/state-coordinators/
Anna von Reitz's website with her writings and videos:
http://www.annavonreitz.com/index.html
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
Please support my work:
Patreon:https://www.patreon.com/RamolaD
Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/RamolaD
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee/Lbry, Live 528, Rumble
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