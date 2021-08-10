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Human Animal Chimeras US Senate OPPOSES Ban - Approves DNA Genetic PROGRAMMING - COVID VACCINE
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74 views • August 10, 2021
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America Uncovered
Also Watch: Steven D Kelley's Excellent video, GENE EDITING AND CHIMERA CREATION - CRISPR mRNA Gene Splicing: https://www.brighteon.com/0efa9a53-4d64-4af5-84da-07b9a0333ae3
Human monkey embryos? Human pig hybrids? Breakthroughs in genetic engineering and stem cell research is pushing the limits on the ethics of science. And the US Senate just voted down a ban on Human Animal Chimera research. On this America Uncovered, what's the line between progress and morality?
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America Uncovered
Also Watch: Steven D Kelley's Excellent video, GENE EDITING AND CHIMERA CREATION - CRISPR mRNA Gene Splicing: https://www.brighteon.com/0efa9a53-4d64-4af5-84da-07b9a0333ae3
Human monkey embryos? Human pig hybrids? Breakthroughs in genetic engineering and stem cell research is pushing the limits on the ethics of science. And the US Senate just voted down a ban on Human Animal Chimera research. On this America Uncovered, what's the line between progress and morality?
SUPPORT US:
Patreon.......►https://www.patreon.com/americauncovered
SOCIAL:
Facebook...► https://www.facebook.com/America-Unco...
Instagram..► https://www.instagram.com/americaunco...
Twitter........► https://twitter.com/USUncovered
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