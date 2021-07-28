GENE EDITING AND CHIMERA CREATION - CRISPR mRNA Gene Splicing - COVID VACCINE DANGERS - #OccupyTheGetty - Steven D Kelley, TruthCatRadio.com

TCR#932 STEVEN D KELLEY #376 JULY 22 2021 - #OCCUPYTHEGETTY

Everything you ever wanted to know about CRISPR mRNA Gene splicing madness; but were afraid to ask. Become a Chimera, hurry, alter your DNA forever with modern self replicating nanobot DNA delivery, and splicing systems! Science is never wrong, and besides, it is just your cell's DNA getting cut, what could go wrong?

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