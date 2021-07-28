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GENE EDITING AND CHIMERA CREATION - CRISPR mRNA Gene Splicing - COVID VACCINE DANGERS - #OccupyTheGetty - Steven D Kelley, TruthCatRadio.com
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398 views • July 28, 2021

TCR#932 STEVEN D KELLEY #376 JULY 22 2021 - #OCCUPYTHEGETTY

Everything you ever wanted to know about CRISPR mRNA Gene splicing madness; but were afraid to ask. Become a Chimera, hurry, alter your DNA forever with modern self replicating nanobot DNA delivery, and splicing systems! Science is never wrong, and besides, it is just your cell's DNA getting cut, what could go wrong?

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Follow Steven there, where he can be reached everyday.

Thanks for listening to Steven and taking a stand, by joining his Telegram.

https://www.stevendkelley.com/

The Steven D Kelley Show is broadcast live every Thursday night at 9:00pm EST on www.truthcatradio.com

During the week you can listen to a recording of the last show on a loop there. Truth is a precious thing that should never be censored, shadow banned, or sold.

Email Steven at;  [email protected]  - For a free pdf copy of my book, "Lasers, Caver's & Magic" send me an email to [email protected].

Here is a link to an audio version on YouTube, 

https://youtu.be/E78-ZL9Ik1Y​​​​ 

For free healing email me [email protected] - If you want to become a Jedi, email me [email protected] - If you would like to contribute to our expenses (or Winks surgery bills) or help Truth Cat Radio, please use PayPal and say for friend or family at,

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gene editingcrisprcovid vaccinesteven d kelleychimera creationmrna gene splicing
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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