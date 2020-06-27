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white man attacked by black gang shooting fireworks at point blank range
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40 views • June 27, 2020
Racial assault using pyrotechnic flame and molten metal fireworks designed to shoot a stream of sparklers 20 feet in the air. See my other video "Paper Poppers" for the correct response... two double-taps, mag change, six poppers down in under ten seconds.
https://www.brighteon.com/f7ea4f7a-6209-46ca-a5e5-fa9fbd58a298
https://www.brighteon.com/f7ea4f7a-6209-46ca-a5e5-fa9fbd58a298
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