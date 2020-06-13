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practical pistol run "Paper Poppers"
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31 views • June 13, 2020
Known as a "classifier" this course of fire is standardized internationally. Two shots on each paper target, mandatory reload, then take down the steel "poppers". I missed one, but already had my mind geared for that possibility so was quick to solve the problem. Good run for a D-class shooter.
My cameraman thought my camera would self-rotate to correct for his hold. He realized it would not and rotated for the second half of the video.
My cameraman thought my camera would self-rotate to correct for his hold. He realized it would not and rotated for the second half of the video.
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