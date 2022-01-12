It Is NOT the virus STUPID! They do NOT cause dis-eases! Bio-Weapon shots DO! Marburg already in use

It Is NOT the virus STUPID! They do NOT cause dis-eases! Bio-Weapon shots DO! Marburg already in useA Must WatchREAD descr for more info and linksYOU DO NOT GET OR GIVE INFECTIONS TO EACH OTHER BY BREATHING...THAT IS STUPID! WE WOULD ALL BE DEAD BY NOW“It’s easy to forget these last couple years, but there’s a lot of diseases out there besides Covid-19. Just about all of them are more likely to actually kill you, too: Ebola, Marburg, HIV, and so forth. Well Dr. Arianna Love is back, and she says she has evidence that all these diseases, and others – ADD, Autism, asthma, Monkeypox, smallpox, and more – she says all these diseases are caused by vaccination. Even smallpox, which predates the existence of vaccines. How does that work? Arianna Love joins us with more. “ - Stew Peterswatch:Can You Catch a Virus Coronavirus? – Questions & AnswersDr Thomas Cowan - Viruses are NOT something you can catchThe Only Way to Get a Virus is to be Injected With it - Aajonus VonderplanitzIts not the virus STUPID! What really makes you ill? Do virus cause disease?and MANY more in the playlist below:Yes, sars cov 2 is NOT isolated, purified and proven to exists. Yes, viruses are NOT living organisms and therefore have no mechanism to spread and attack. Nature was not designed to kill us. Nature was designed to work in harmony. It is counter productive and self defeating for it not to. Virology is based on the now debunked false notion that humans are sterile. We are not —so this “science” is outdated. We are made up of living organisms that HEAL us. They have been calling our healing process a disease (like seasonal DETOX, called flu). ALL of their “science” goes against and attempts to manipulate Nature. And therefore it is WRONG. Period. If you filter ALL of their “science” through whether it goes WITH Nature or against it you will always have your answer. On ANY issue.Yes Viruses are NOT something you catch. Viruses are NOT a living thing. If they are NOT alive. How can you catch something that isn't even alive? Remember Viruses have to have a living host a body to stay alive. So as soon as the virus touches air oxygen it's no longer alive. We have billions apon billions of viruses and bacteria inside our bodies. Without them we wouldn't be alive today. Sharing germs and bacteria is what creates a healthy immune system. Nor would it be contagious. Because Viruses are NOT contagious. A flu is NOT something you catch. It's simply your body detoxification a cleansing. Cleaning out bad toxins from your body. From the food your been eating drinking weather changes and the technology we use whether it be Electromagnetic waves wifi .Tv radiation smart phone ect. Think about this for a minute why do all governments in every country all around the world have a lab or some sort of lab or bio lab for these so called infectious diseases. That are completely sealed off and wrapped up with plastic and kept in cold freezers. And they wear hazmat suits and protective clothing and take all these precautions. And they show it in movies about Viruses or deadly diseases. Because as soon as the virus is let out into the air oxygen it's dead completely useless NOT alive anymore. Same as Covid-19 doesn't even exist. Or Variants. Swine flu was a complete hoax. Spanish - flu the vaccines killed 50,000000 not the flu. Polio ddt chemical spraying. Bird flu hoax. Sars hoax. Viruses cannot cross-species ie; from animal to mankind. It is impossible for humans to develop animal flus----A. Because Viruses are not contagious, and, B. Because animal RNA/DNA is not compatible with human RNA/DNA. The only way animal tissue can be observed in the blood is through injection of animal tissues, which make their way to the blood, bypassing the digestive tract. Only then will swine tissue, or bird tissue, or any such animal tissue appear in the body.