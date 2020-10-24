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Dr Thomas Cowan - Viruses are NOT something you can catch
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210 views • October 24, 2020
Shattering the FALSE religion of "science". This excommunicated from the establishment REAL man has more integrity than your average QUACKademic or phaggoty-assed actor on your TV reported to be an "expert"!
source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k90VVhyM8Ss
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k90VVhyM8Ss
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
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