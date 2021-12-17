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160) Nanotecnologia e Segurança Nacional: novas armas, nova guerra
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12 views • December 17, 2021
Fontes:
2021, Dez. 13 | IBM e Samsung apresentam novo design de semicondutores: uma disposição vertical nos chips: https://tek.sapo.pt/noticias/computadores/artigos/ibm-e-samsung-apresentam-novo-design-de-semicondutores-uma-disposicao-vertical-nos-chips
Estranho episódio relatado em 2003 | The FLOE Show 17: A seasonal discussion on the global madness with Mark Steele: https://www.brighteon.com/2e539b3d-5712-4628-97f6-28dafcbe597a
Nanotechnology and Homeland Security: New Weapons, New War 1st Edition (2003) by Daniel Ratner (Author), Mark A. Ratner: https://www.amazon.com/Nanotechnology-Homeland-Security-Weapons-Wars/dp/0131453076
Situation Update, Dec 16, 2021 - 'Skynet' microchip breakthrough announced that will ENSLAVE humanity with AI cyberlords [00:40:48'' » 1:23:00'']: https://www.brighteon.com/e69c5bf3-0a36-41de-a045-1e49859c5659
161) CORONA: sistema de coordenação e roteamento para nano-redes: https://www.brighteon.com/06e20741-bb47-41b1-9569-02ea0a9435a7
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
2021, Dez. 13 | IBM e Samsung apresentam novo design de semicondutores: uma disposição vertical nos chips: https://tek.sapo.pt/noticias/computadores/artigos/ibm-e-samsung-apresentam-novo-design-de-semicondutores-uma-disposicao-vertical-nos-chips
Estranho episódio relatado em 2003 | The FLOE Show 17: A seasonal discussion on the global madness with Mark Steele: https://www.brighteon.com/2e539b3d-5712-4628-97f6-28dafcbe597a
Nanotechnology and Homeland Security: New Weapons, New War 1st Edition (2003) by Daniel Ratner (Author), Mark A. Ratner: https://www.amazon.com/Nanotechnology-Homeland-Security-Weapons-Wars/dp/0131453076
Situation Update, Dec 16, 2021 - 'Skynet' microchip breakthrough announced that will ENSLAVE humanity with AI cyberlords [00:40:48'' » 1:23:00'']: https://www.brighteon.com/e69c5bf3-0a36-41de-a045-1e49859c5659
161) CORONA: sistema de coordenação e roteamento para nano-redes: https://www.brighteon.com/06e20741-bb47-41b1-9569-02ea0a9435a7
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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