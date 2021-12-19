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161) CORONA: sistema de COordenação e ROteamento para NAno-redes
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12 views • December 19, 2021
Créditos a ORWELLITO: https://www.orwell.city/
Dec 19, 2021 | Social distancing might actually be to avoid electromagnetic clashes between individuals: https://rumble.com/vr1hpx-sparks.html | https://www.orwell.city/2021/12/sparks.html
Dec 18, 2021 | CORONA: A Coordinate and Routing system for Nanonetworks: https://rumble.com/vqzmlj-corona-a-coordinate-and-routing-system-for-nanonetworks.html | https://www.orwell.city/2021/12/corona.html
2015 | CORONA: sistema de Coordenação e Roteamento para Nano-redes | CORONA: A Coordinate and Routing system for Nanonetworks: https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/CORONA%3A-A-Coordinate-and-Routing-system-for-Tsioliaridou-Liaskos/1c6936f4a32d53d76eb3689c5754742f8df26a52
PDF: https://projects.ics.forth.gr/_publications/CORONA2015.pdf | http://users.ics.forth.gr/~cliaskos/files/cnf/NANOCOM15.pdf
Evidências encontradas que confirmariam a teoria das nano-redes centradas no corpo humano: https://corona2inspect.blogspot.com/2021/12/encontrada-evidencia-que-confirmaria-la.html
Ver os vídeos numerados anteriores a este, onde estão mais detalhes e os estudos referidos: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/7b82347e-0120-4e27-8379-2faff9e38803?index=4
Plano confessado: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0beb1206-8932-4e27-acd9-6744f6650663?index=1
Demonstrações de tecnologia auto-montagem:
209) Remote assembly of nanotechnology: https://www.brighteon.com/082dda43-d855-4309-a7a5-148ea4519d4a
210) Insertion of electronic devices in biology: https://www.brighteon.com/98d0d4a6-976c-4e79-8fbf-c13978aa3efb
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Dec 19, 2021 | Social distancing might actually be to avoid electromagnetic clashes between individuals: https://rumble.com/vr1hpx-sparks.html | https://www.orwell.city/2021/12/sparks.html
Dec 18, 2021 | CORONA: A Coordinate and Routing system for Nanonetworks: https://rumble.com/vqzmlj-corona-a-coordinate-and-routing-system-for-nanonetworks.html | https://www.orwell.city/2021/12/corona.html
2015 | CORONA: sistema de Coordenação e Roteamento para Nano-redes | CORONA: A Coordinate and Routing system for Nanonetworks: https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/CORONA%3A-A-Coordinate-and-Routing-system-for-Tsioliaridou-Liaskos/1c6936f4a32d53d76eb3689c5754742f8df26a52
PDF: https://projects.ics.forth.gr/_publications/CORONA2015.pdf | http://users.ics.forth.gr/~cliaskos/files/cnf/NANOCOM15.pdf
Evidências encontradas que confirmariam a teoria das nano-redes centradas no corpo humano: https://corona2inspect.blogspot.com/2021/12/encontrada-evidencia-que-confirmaria-la.html
Ver os vídeos numerados anteriores a este, onde estão mais detalhes e os estudos referidos: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/7b82347e-0120-4e27-8379-2faff9e38803?index=4
Plano confessado: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0beb1206-8932-4e27-acd9-6744f6650663?index=1
Demonstrações de tecnologia auto-montagem:
209) Remote assembly of nanotechnology: https://www.brighteon.com/082dda43-d855-4309-a7a5-148ea4519d4a
210) Insertion of electronic devices in biology: https://www.brighteon.com/98d0d4a6-976c-4e79-8fbf-c13978aa3efb
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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