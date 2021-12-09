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Infamy - pt 2 - Biden Nominees Grilled on their Backgrounds + CCP in Caribbean
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Welcome to Part Two of INFAMY.
See part 1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/c2e5af3d-db29-4e1f-8fd9-8d1fa789b5b7
See Straight Shooting News group on https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com for FULL notes and references.
What is with anti-Constitution, anti-American Biden Administration government picks that they are sending in front of congress for approval?
News Today is Her Nomination was Withdrawn: 'I Cannot Think Of A Nominee More Poorly Suited Than You': Tim Scott Shreds Comptroller Nominee, Saule T. Omarova, nominee to be Comptroller of the Currency, during a Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U9Us0YKY-O8
Who is Omarova …
Senator Kennedy tells more: 'You Used To Be A Member Of The Young Commies?' Kennedy Grills Comptroller Nominee
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6IlYp-PC8rM
'This May Be A First!': Ted Cruz Confronts 'Radical' Biden Nominee With His Own Past Statements. Dale Ho, nominee to be District Judge for the Southern District of New York. His past statements.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6zz0Xl_AVeA
Who is Dale Edwin Ho?
… Since 2014, Ho has taught a racial justice clinic as an adjunct professor at the New York University School of Law.
He argued for Undocumented Aliens to be able to get Congressional Appointments!
He teaches CRT at the New York University of Law!
Kennedy continues, 'I Think You're An Angry Man': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s5Yg5k97bJk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tHMfCzmDls
How about the FCC Nominee and the 1st Amendment Free Speech/Propaganda Issue
Ted Cruz Confronts Gigi Sohn about her old tweets.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxrJtEvbj84
Who is Gigi Sohn? …
Congressman Byron Donalds (R-FL) clashed with Committee Chair Nydia Velázquez, after she warned him that he was violating the quorum.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0X8pmPHyKFQ
Massachusetts DA Rachel Rollins 'Just Read It, Read It Yourself!': Ted Cruz Uses Nominee's Document To Discredit Her
This Nominee was voted in by Harris on December 9.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=La7ZJ6k_XEg
Who is Rachel Rollins? …
https://www.umb.edu/news/detail/da_rachael_rollins_calls_for_equity_at_umass_boston_talk
In other words, crimes are not crimes if they are committed by members of certain races, what could possibly go wrong!
+++
Communist China is heavily invested in the Western Hemisphere and within Our U.S. Government.
Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) spoke about China attempting to undermine Democracy in the Caribbean. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xr_YLs4tdGg
Who is Brian Andrew Nichols?
Vaccines are his priority? But he does have concern about the border and illegal immigration? Serving as Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs.
+++++
See the FWG Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show open discussion.
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana.
Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
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Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
https://StoneBandana.com – our parent organization, entertainment
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
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FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:
Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.
See part 1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/c2e5af3d-db29-4e1f-8fd9-8d1fa789b5b7
See Straight Shooting News group on https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com for FULL notes and references.
What is with anti-Constitution, anti-American Biden Administration government picks that they are sending in front of congress for approval?
News Today is Her Nomination was Withdrawn: 'I Cannot Think Of A Nominee More Poorly Suited Than You': Tim Scott Shreds Comptroller Nominee, Saule T. Omarova, nominee to be Comptroller of the Currency, during a Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U9Us0YKY-O8
Who is Omarova …
Senator Kennedy tells more: 'You Used To Be A Member Of The Young Commies?' Kennedy Grills Comptroller Nominee
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6IlYp-PC8rM
'This May Be A First!': Ted Cruz Confronts 'Radical' Biden Nominee With His Own Past Statements. Dale Ho, nominee to be District Judge for the Southern District of New York. His past statements.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6zz0Xl_AVeA
Who is Dale Edwin Ho?
… Since 2014, Ho has taught a racial justice clinic as an adjunct professor at the New York University School of Law.
He argued for Undocumented Aliens to be able to get Congressional Appointments!
He teaches CRT at the New York University of Law!
Kennedy continues, 'I Think You're An Angry Man': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s5Yg5k97bJk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tHMfCzmDls
How about the FCC Nominee and the 1st Amendment Free Speech/Propaganda Issue
Ted Cruz Confronts Gigi Sohn about her old tweets.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxrJtEvbj84
Who is Gigi Sohn? …
Congressman Byron Donalds (R-FL) clashed with Committee Chair Nydia Velázquez, after she warned him that he was violating the quorum.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0X8pmPHyKFQ
Massachusetts DA Rachel Rollins 'Just Read It, Read It Yourself!': Ted Cruz Uses Nominee's Document To Discredit Her
This Nominee was voted in by Harris on December 9.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=La7ZJ6k_XEg
Who is Rachel Rollins? …
https://www.umb.edu/news/detail/da_rachael_rollins_calls_for_equity_at_umass_boston_talk
In other words, crimes are not crimes if they are committed by members of certain races, what could possibly go wrong!
+++
Communist China is heavily invested in the Western Hemisphere and within Our U.S. Government.
Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) spoke about China attempting to undermine Democracy in the Caribbean. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xr_YLs4tdGg
Who is Brian Andrew Nichols?
Vaccines are his priority? But he does have concern about the border and illegal immigration? Serving as Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs.
+++++
See the FWG Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show open discussion.
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana.
Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
https://StoneBandana.com – our parent organization, entertainment
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:
Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.
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