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Remember Infamy - Dec 7 Pearl Harbor historical context, and January 6 Capitol
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11 views • December 08, 2021
Tuesday Night Special - 12 7 2021 Remember Infamy, and January 6 Capitol 'event'.
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:
Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.
Pearl Harbor Roosevelt Declares War on Japan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ufoUtoQLGQY
Released Military Footage following the attack
https://youtu.be/A2kSnlS4xX8?t=15
The results of the attack was: https://youtu.be/B_JKlKKa2ps?t=24
Re: Jan 6th - What is really going on? Are we under attack again? Was the U.S. attacked? If so, by whom, and why is there so much of a cover up around it?
Clips from recorded show - Mc Bride, and Eastman
Who were the real perpetrators of the attack, and are they covering up by pointing at the American People in order not to trigger a response from within, like took place after Pearl Harbor. Are they avoiding an inflection point event?
More on Wednesday night’s The Good ForEvermore - America in Peril 2021/22
Review of Sunday Night Show:
Media Propaganda and Fear Peddling and heard from former HUD Sec and Renown Doctor Ben Carson
African Reporter that there is no OMICRON Crisis in Africa
Marjorie Taylor Greene Playing Shocking Death Threats Made Against Her
Division we played two clips that are back to back of NJ Reps
Democrats use State Police to stop GOP Members from entering the chamber without Vax Records or Test Results.
When confronted the State Police acted correctly and backed off and the spoke of how the court ruled in favor of the Reps
Roger Stone raised Constitutional Questions about the Jan 6th so-called assault on the capitol:
Who are the Democrats and Secret Service Really working for?
Jim Jordan "When Was Dr. Fauci Elected to Office?"
++++++++
See the FWG Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show open discussion.
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana.
Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
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FWG Broadcasting videos:
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Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
https://StoneBandana.com – our parent organization, entertainment
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:
Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.
Pearl Harbor Roosevelt Declares War on Japan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ufoUtoQLGQY
Released Military Footage following the attack
https://youtu.be/A2kSnlS4xX8?t=15
The results of the attack was: https://youtu.be/B_JKlKKa2ps?t=24
Re: Jan 6th - What is really going on? Are we under attack again? Was the U.S. attacked? If so, by whom, and why is there so much of a cover up around it?
Clips from recorded show - Mc Bride, and Eastman
Who were the real perpetrators of the attack, and are they covering up by pointing at the American People in order not to trigger a response from within, like took place after Pearl Harbor. Are they avoiding an inflection point event?
More on Wednesday night’s The Good ForEvermore - America in Peril 2021/22
Review of Sunday Night Show:
Media Propaganda and Fear Peddling and heard from former HUD Sec and Renown Doctor Ben Carson
African Reporter that there is no OMICRON Crisis in Africa
Marjorie Taylor Greene Playing Shocking Death Threats Made Against Her
Division we played two clips that are back to back of NJ Reps
Democrats use State Police to stop GOP Members from entering the chamber without Vax Records or Test Results.
When confronted the State Police acted correctly and backed off and the spoke of how the court ruled in favor of the Reps
Roger Stone raised Constitutional Questions about the Jan 6th so-called assault on the capitol:
Who are the Democrats and Secret Service Really working for?
Jim Jordan "When Was Dr. Fauci Elected to Office?"
++++++++
See the FWG Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show open discussion.
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana.
Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
https://StoneBandana.com – our parent organization, entertainment
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
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