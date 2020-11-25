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Part 2: The Great Awakening 2020
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117 views • November 25, 2020
Today, we take a look at the Q website and learn more about what it is. With an
estimated 30 million followers, we will explore the possible dangers of deception.
We will compare and contrast what the Q says compared to the Bible.
Part 1 of this message in case you missed it:
https://www.brighteon.com/0d7f39cf-b157-435a-bcfa-61fcf4a98bd5
My Website:
https://welcomehome777.com/
estimated 30 million followers, we will explore the possible dangers of deception.
We will compare and contrast what the Q says compared to the Bible.
Part 1 of this message in case you missed it:
https://www.brighteon.com/0d7f39cf-b157-435a-bcfa-61fcf4a98bd5
My Website:
https://welcomehome777.com/
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