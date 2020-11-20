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The Great Awakening 2020 - What does it mean?
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127 views • November 20, 2020
Qanon have been making some claims that appear to be on the verge of happening.
Who is Q and should who ever it is get credit for the foreknowledge of coming events?
Don't let the great awakening of 2020 suck you into the great apostasy.
Who is Q and should who ever it is get credit for the foreknowledge of coming events?
Don't let the great awakening of 2020 suck you into the great apostasy.
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