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The Gospel of Luke - The King James Version Full Film (1979)
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57 views • January 27, 2021
This film was re-purposed to reflect the KING JAMES VERSION read by ALEXANDER SCOURBY.
The Gospel of Luke is Word for Word from the King James Version of the Holy Bible.
Please watch Luke's Gospel to find out about the Lord Jesus Christ and all the amazing things that He has done!
This is not the JESUS film of 1979; this is another more elaborate and precise film made from the abundance of original footage shot to make JESUS, presumably by the JESUS Film Project and Blue Letter Bible. Credit goes to Blue Letter Bible for providing this film, and the JESUS Film Project for providing the footage from which it was made.
We are using this film for EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. We do not own the rights to any of this film.
Full HD download of all films:
https://mega.nz/folder/fU0VmQ4Z#rsaMUn7PjYCnbtGwzygUFQ
The Book of Genesis - Abraham - The King James Version Film (Preview):
https://www.brighteon.com/341887f2-266f-4c86-a296-4328c064f265
https://tv.gab.com/channel/kingjamesbiblefilms/view/the-book-of-genesis-abraham-6029d7220b54c53ea4baf546
https://ugetube.com/watch/the-book-of-genesis-abraham-the-king-james-version_f29yocljEJGfyZt.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fYX5GulhrV13/
https://youtu.be/JZoQZw22nGo
The Gospel of John - The King James Version Full Film (2003):
https://youtu.be/KZ6g_yJVobk
https://www.brighteon.com/36a0465e-7efc-4406-aab1-a2b8b2458365
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ab78PY7XHDnZ/
https://odysee.com/@KingJamesBibleFilms:e/The-Gospel-of-John---The-King-James-Version-(2003):9
https://ugetube.com/watch/the-gospel-of-john-the-king-james-version-full-film-2003_N4CrN9dLHK8oDqh.html
The Gospel of Luke - KJV Film - The Two Preachers:
https://youtu.be/2PHPLApTt7Y
https://www.brighteon.com/62ecb1d2-2025-4c61-ac1b-6b8d9609a571
https://odysee.com/@KingJamesBibleFilms:e/The-Gospel-of-Luke---KJV-Film---The-Two-Preachers:5
https://ugetube.com/watch/the-gospel-of-luke-kjv-film-the-two-preachers_NYLl9A58mXCmIrX.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rpLwx3oR9tDo/
King James Bible Films Online:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFdoyXntjQOao1vLCG242Eg
gab:
https://gab.com/KingJamesBibleFilms
Kjv Scripture Tunes:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC71TdVVVan956dKTI5d435g
Dr Scott Johnson:
https://www.contendingfortruth.com
Colloidal Silver-Mild Silver Protein it's uses and history:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLF54925852F0149E9
Avian Flu, Population Control, H5N1, Biological Warfare: 1-5:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL6AFC257BA3218314
Kent Hovind Bible Studies and Creation Seminars:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxiEtqPja47nnqsJNrdOIQQ
Pastor David J Meyer Sermons:
https://www.youtube.com/user/LTMStudios
Aquarius Age of Evil (NEW 2021 final edition) by Keith Thompson:
https://youtu.be/5Issmu5eBDM
E511 Ministries:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQE9ZsiVl_58YOcBThzZv_A
The Road to Antichrist:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/JvyGJuDmzyMy/
What's Really Coming Series:
https://youtu.be/qA_VZt4LZNU?list=PLshpfGMvHaIPgzB0wvVsQjZzGSQXzx1J5
The Gospel of Luke is Word for Word from the King James Version of the Holy Bible.
Please watch Luke's Gospel to find out about the Lord Jesus Christ and all the amazing things that He has done!
This is not the JESUS film of 1979; this is another more elaborate and precise film made from the abundance of original footage shot to make JESUS, presumably by the JESUS Film Project and Blue Letter Bible. Credit goes to Blue Letter Bible for providing this film, and the JESUS Film Project for providing the footage from which it was made.
We are using this film for EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. We do not own the rights to any of this film.
Full HD download of all films:
https://mega.nz/folder/fU0VmQ4Z#rsaMUn7PjYCnbtGwzygUFQ
The Book of Genesis - Abraham - The King James Version Film (Preview):
https://www.brighteon.com/341887f2-266f-4c86-a296-4328c064f265
https://tv.gab.com/channel/kingjamesbiblefilms/view/the-book-of-genesis-abraham-6029d7220b54c53ea4baf546
https://ugetube.com/watch/the-book-of-genesis-abraham-the-king-james-version_f29yocljEJGfyZt.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fYX5GulhrV13/
https://youtu.be/JZoQZw22nGo
The Gospel of John - The King James Version Full Film (2003):
https://youtu.be/KZ6g_yJVobk
https://www.brighteon.com/36a0465e-7efc-4406-aab1-a2b8b2458365
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ab78PY7XHDnZ/
https://odysee.com/@KingJamesBibleFilms:e/The-Gospel-of-John---The-King-James-Version-(2003):9
https://ugetube.com/watch/the-gospel-of-john-the-king-james-version-full-film-2003_N4CrN9dLHK8oDqh.html
The Gospel of Luke - KJV Film - The Two Preachers:
https://youtu.be/2PHPLApTt7Y
https://www.brighteon.com/62ecb1d2-2025-4c61-ac1b-6b8d9609a571
https://odysee.com/@KingJamesBibleFilms:e/The-Gospel-of-Luke---KJV-Film---The-Two-Preachers:5
https://ugetube.com/watch/the-gospel-of-luke-kjv-film-the-two-preachers_NYLl9A58mXCmIrX.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rpLwx3oR9tDo/
King James Bible Films Online:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFdoyXntjQOao1vLCG242Eg
gab:
https://gab.com/KingJamesBibleFilms
Kjv Scripture Tunes:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC71TdVVVan956dKTI5d435g
Dr Scott Johnson:
https://www.contendingfortruth.com
Colloidal Silver-Mild Silver Protein it's uses and history:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLF54925852F0149E9
Avian Flu, Population Control, H5N1, Biological Warfare: 1-5:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL6AFC257BA3218314
Kent Hovind Bible Studies and Creation Seminars:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxiEtqPja47nnqsJNrdOIQQ
Pastor David J Meyer Sermons:
https://www.youtube.com/user/LTMStudios
Aquarius Age of Evil (NEW 2021 final edition) by Keith Thompson:
https://youtu.be/5Issmu5eBDM
E511 Ministries:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQE9ZsiVl_58YOcBThzZv_A
The Road to Antichrist:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/JvyGJuDmzyMy/
What's Really Coming Series:
https://youtu.be/qA_VZt4LZNU?list=PLshpfGMvHaIPgzB0wvVsQjZzGSQXzx1J5
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