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PLANDEMIC - further proofs from 2014 of Rockefeller (ZIONIST) Worldwide Plandemic LOCKSTEP Plan
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465 views • May 23, 2020
Part of a BIN Article here: https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2020/05/global-lawful-rebellion-against-treason-sedition-what-is-the-truth-about-the-deep-state-new-world-order-has-made-their-move-wake-everyone-up-8890.html
In an interview which aired in 2014, Harry Vox shares his thoughts. The words being spoken mirror events happening today, six years later.
Source: Victurus Libertas VLTV
"The Rockefeller Foundation published a report in May 2010 in cooperation with the Global Business Network of futurologist Peter Schwartz. It was called Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development. The first scenario, titled, “Lock Step”, describes a world of total government control and authoritarian leadership. It envisions a future where a pandemic would allow national leaders to flex their authority and impose airtight rules and restrictions that would remain after the pandemic faded. The first half of this scenario already has unfolded. Will it continue as predicted? The information on Lock Step begins at about the two-thirds point of the article. The Rockefeller report in its entirety can be downloaded here. [The importance of this document cannot be overstated.]"
https://needtoknow.news/2020/03/rockefeller-foundation-paper-published-in-2010-predicted-how-a-pandemic-can-be-used-as-an-excuse-to-establish-global-authoritarian-power/
Be absolutely clear - the ZIONIST controlled TAX EXCEPT foundations have been at War with humanity since the beginning:
Check this out, from 1920 exposing Vaccines: https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2020/05/100-years-before-gates-warning-letter-to-the-president-re-mandatory-you-know-what-3723500.html
Duration 59:17
Share
Fullscreen
Norman Dodd - Remarkable Expose of the Tax Exempt Foundations that have conspired to overthrow American Sovereignty:
https://www.brighteon.com/71bfb975-ce4b-4851-88b8-bd1b2da7324b
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Notes about About 1776Reloaded.org:
1776Reloaded.org was created to expose the millennia long Luciferian Cabal, New World Order conspiracy against Humanity
There are some 500 articles on the site exposing key aspects of the NWO plot. Core information / topics can be found at the left margin menu. I would encourage researchers to to familiarize yourself with topics at the menu. You will find a list topics below that all awaking Americans should be familiar with.
To safeguard America from the Luciferian cabal - we must all get active in awaking up others. Everyone should also become informed about the states Assembly Movement: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/ & AnnaVonReitz.com
Projects and resources by the author can be found at these links:
InternallyDisplacedPeople.org - legal expose of the totally Corrupt legal system, with an emphasis on Commiefornia
Video Education Channel and my video uploads: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/1776reloaded
Bio: https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/bio/?uid=713008
Articles uploaded to BeforeItsNews.com: https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/stories/?uid=713008
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/pauljamesCET
Twitter (Suspended as of this posting): https://twitter.com/@1776Reloadedorg
Cloud General Folder with emphasis on TONA references:
http://www.mediafire.com/folder/7wsyytt49v8ou/IDP_1776Reloaded.org_Public_Resources_including_13thAmendment
Letters to President Trump Re Title 10 Section 253 and to the Army Provost Marshall plus other cases exposing Despotism, Tyranny in California under BAR Attorney Actors pretending to by Government (Banned foreign agents per TONA): http://www.mediafire.com/folder/1trjxkxu8dqba/Title10Section253Cases
Be absolutely clear - the legal and banking system is a RICO operated at the highest level by Jesuit Generals. The entire legal and banking system is a Human Trafficking System! On exit from jail I dedicated my life to exposing this heinous system and those operating it!
http://www.mediafire.com/folder/pkl5l91673bwe/FBI_Joint_Terrorism_Task_Force_Interview_at_my_home_after_reporting_Chemtrails_Operations_over_Alameda_and_SF_Bay_Area
https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/stories/?uid=713008
In an interview which aired in 2014, Harry Vox shares his thoughts. The words being spoken mirror events happening today, six years later.
Source: Victurus Libertas VLTV
"The Rockefeller Foundation published a report in May 2010 in cooperation with the Global Business Network of futurologist Peter Schwartz. It was called Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development. The first scenario, titled, “Lock Step”, describes a world of total government control and authoritarian leadership. It envisions a future where a pandemic would allow national leaders to flex their authority and impose airtight rules and restrictions that would remain after the pandemic faded. The first half of this scenario already has unfolded. Will it continue as predicted? The information on Lock Step begins at about the two-thirds point of the article. The Rockefeller report in its entirety can be downloaded here. [The importance of this document cannot be overstated.]"
https://needtoknow.news/2020/03/rockefeller-foundation-paper-published-in-2010-predicted-how-a-pandemic-can-be-used-as-an-excuse-to-establish-global-authoritarian-power/
Be absolutely clear - the ZIONIST controlled TAX EXCEPT foundations have been at War with humanity since the beginning:
Check this out, from 1920 exposing Vaccines: https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2020/05/100-years-before-gates-warning-letter-to-the-president-re-mandatory-you-know-what-3723500.html
Duration 59:17
Share
Fullscreen
Norman Dodd - Remarkable Expose of the Tax Exempt Foundations that have conspired to overthrow American Sovereignty:
https://www.brighteon.com/71bfb975-ce4b-4851-88b8-bd1b2da7324b
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Notes about About 1776Reloaded.org:
1776Reloaded.org was created to expose the millennia long Luciferian Cabal, New World Order conspiracy against Humanity
There are some 500 articles on the site exposing key aspects of the NWO plot. Core information / topics can be found at the left margin menu. I would encourage researchers to to familiarize yourself with topics at the menu. You will find a list topics below that all awaking Americans should be familiar with.
To safeguard America from the Luciferian cabal - we must all get active in awaking up others. Everyone should also become informed about the states Assembly Movement: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/ & AnnaVonReitz.com
Projects and resources by the author can be found at these links:
InternallyDisplacedPeople.org - legal expose of the totally Corrupt legal system, with an emphasis on Commiefornia
Video Education Channel and my video uploads: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/1776reloaded
Bio: https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/bio/?uid=713008
Articles uploaded to BeforeItsNews.com: https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/stories/?uid=713008
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/pauljamesCET
Twitter (Suspended as of this posting): https://twitter.com/@1776Reloadedorg
Cloud General Folder with emphasis on TONA references:
http://www.mediafire.com/folder/7wsyytt49v8ou/IDP_1776Reloaded.org_Public_Resources_including_13thAmendment
Letters to President Trump Re Title 10 Section 253 and to the Army Provost Marshall plus other cases exposing Despotism, Tyranny in California under BAR Attorney Actors pretending to by Government (Banned foreign agents per TONA): http://www.mediafire.com/folder/1trjxkxu8dqba/Title10Section253Cases
Be absolutely clear - the legal and banking system is a RICO operated at the highest level by Jesuit Generals. The entire legal and banking system is a Human Trafficking System! On exit from jail I dedicated my life to exposing this heinous system and those operating it!
http://www.mediafire.com/folder/pkl5l91673bwe/FBI_Joint_Terrorism_Task_Force_Interview_at_my_home_after_reporting_Chemtrails_Operations_over_Alameda_and_SF_Bay_Area
https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/stories/?uid=713008
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