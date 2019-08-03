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Norman Dodd - Remarkable Expose of the Tax Exempt Foundations that conspired to overthrow American Sovereignty
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239 views • August 03, 2019
Norman Dodd was interviewed in 1982 by G. Edward Griffin regarding the time he spent as the head researcher for the Reece Committee.
This is a truly eye opening look into what the tax exempt foundations are doing in the United States – their attempt to merge the Soviet System of Government with the USA.
This is a truly eye opening look into what the tax exempt foundations are doing in the United States – their attempt to merge the Soviet System of Government with the USA.
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