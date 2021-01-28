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Cancer Survivor Story: Teresha’s Journey Through Chemotherapy
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77 views • January 28, 2021
Diagnosed with Stage 2 triple-negative breast cancer in July 2014, Teresha’s life changed forever. Watch this video to hear Teresha’s breast cancer survivor story. For more survivor stories, click here: https://tinyurl.com/your-cancer-story
Teresha’s “take care of me day” was going great.
She’d already seen her dentist and primary physician and had passed with flying colors. Already she was looking forward to celebrating with some fun at the local mall. But first, she had one more appointment to go: her OB-GYN.
Teresha and her doctor were chatting away during her routine breast exam when her doctor abruptly stopped. Then put Teresha’s hand where she felt a lump.
Teresha snatched her hand away when she felt the large lump… wondering how she could possibly have missed it.
Watch the video to discover what the biopsy later confirmed… and which traditional treatments her doctor outlined for her.
All the while, Teresha was wondering, “Why?”
Next Teresha describes her harsh experience with chemotherapy and what God shared with her.
With all treatments and surgery completed, her cancer was “gone.” But Teresa still lived in fear. What if it came back? That’s when her doctor introduced her to The Truth About Cancer.
Teresha has made it her mission to share her journey and discoveries with others, living a healthy, happy life.
After watching this video, you can see how Teresha is doing as she describers what her life is like after cancer: https://www.brighteon.com/628c169e-fa5d-4f3c-ad50-53e39415cc05
Have you had chemotherapy? Here are 5 natural therapies to help you detox after chemo: https://tinyurl.com/chemo-detox-brighteon
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Have you survived a cancer diagnosis and lived to tell about it?
We hear so many amazing stories from our readers about how they beat cancer using the very techniques they’ve learned from The Truth About Cancer… and we’d love to hear YOUR story!
Sharing these stories brings hope to those who have been diagnosed with or are currently dealing with cancer.
So, if you have a personal story to share of your triumph over cancer, please follow this link and tell us all about it: https://tinyurl.com/your-cancer-story
Each week we’ll post a new story on our site from the submissions.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Visit our website: https://tinyurl.com/TTAC-Site
Support our mission by commenting and sharing with your friends and family.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty (co-founder of TTAC) & Charlene Bollinger (co-founder & CEO) are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that conventional medicine did NOT offer the most effective treatments available, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden treatments. As they dug deeper, they couldn't ignore what they saw: vaccines are hurting our children. What they uncovered helped to create multiple awe-inspiring docu-series including The Truth About Vaccines.
Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a biweekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News. Watch the latest program here: https://tinyurl.com/GHN-playlist
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
Teresha’s “take care of me day” was going great.
She’d already seen her dentist and primary physician and had passed with flying colors. Already she was looking forward to celebrating with some fun at the local mall. But first, she had one more appointment to go: her OB-GYN.
Teresha and her doctor were chatting away during her routine breast exam when her doctor abruptly stopped. Then put Teresha’s hand where she felt a lump.
Teresha snatched her hand away when she felt the large lump… wondering how she could possibly have missed it.
Watch the video to discover what the biopsy later confirmed… and which traditional treatments her doctor outlined for her.
All the while, Teresha was wondering, “Why?”
Next Teresha describes her harsh experience with chemotherapy and what God shared with her.
With all treatments and surgery completed, her cancer was “gone.” But Teresa still lived in fear. What if it came back? That’s when her doctor introduced her to The Truth About Cancer.
Teresha has made it her mission to share her journey and discoveries with others, living a healthy, happy life.
After watching this video, you can see how Teresha is doing as she describers what her life is like after cancer: https://www.brighteon.com/628c169e-fa5d-4f3c-ad50-53e39415cc05
Have you had chemotherapy? Here are 5 natural therapies to help you detox after chemo: https://tinyurl.com/chemo-detox-brighteon
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Have you survived a cancer diagnosis and lived to tell about it?
We hear so many amazing stories from our readers about how they beat cancer using the very techniques they’ve learned from The Truth About Cancer… and we’d love to hear YOUR story!
Sharing these stories brings hope to those who have been diagnosed with or are currently dealing with cancer.
So, if you have a personal story to share of your triumph over cancer, please follow this link and tell us all about it: https://tinyurl.com/your-cancer-story
Each week we’ll post a new story on our site from the submissions.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Visit our website: https://tinyurl.com/TTAC-Site
Support our mission by commenting and sharing with your friends and family.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty (co-founder of TTAC) & Charlene Bollinger (co-founder & CEO) are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that conventional medicine did NOT offer the most effective treatments available, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden treatments. As they dug deeper, they couldn't ignore what they saw: vaccines are hurting our children. What they uncovered helped to create multiple awe-inspiring docu-series including The Truth About Vaccines.
Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a biweekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News. Watch the latest program here: https://tinyurl.com/GHN-playlist
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
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