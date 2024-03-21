Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"We're Here To Help"
channel image
Son of the Republic
664 Subscribers
27 views
Published Yesterday

These People Are Morons

* The entire lib ideology is broken.

* They can’t help; they’re idiots.

* Never trust people in gubment to (a) solve your problems and (b) do something.

* They are too stupid — plus blackmailed, bribed, compromised, mind-controlled etc.

* It’s all about power.

* We’re up against morons who want discretionary/subjective government i.e. no rules or constitution.

* There is a multi-step process going on to purposely destroy and dismantle America.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 21 March 2024

https://rumble.com/v4klryk-aoc-demonstrates-why-there-should-be-iq-tests-for-congress-ep.-2212-0321202.html

Keywords
rule of lawconstitutiondeep statecommunismdan bonginoliberalismcabalidiocracydestructionlibtardtakedownstupiditystatismleftismobjectivityideologymental midgetidiocyuseful idiotdismantlingfull retardimbecileleftardmoron classsubjectivity

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket