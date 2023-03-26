Al Gore on Ellen DeGeneres show talks about Chemtrails

Democide.

⁣18 US code 2261 stalking with intent to harm, injure, harass, kill cause substantial emotional distress.



THE AIRCRAFT MOBBING/HARASSMENT STARTED WHEN I COMPLAINED FORMERLY TO NORTHUMBRIA POLICE IN PERSON COINCINDENTALLY ON THAT DAY, WHEN I VOICED CONCERN ABOUT DEMOCIDE THE CHEMTRAIL PHENOMENON.



4/4/23 Yellow blue R44 ground level two unsafe fly reports, G-ZDEA 28506, G-BGMT 28508

3/4/23 G-RANL ⁣28480, G-BOHR GROUND LEVEL MY HOME ⁣28481, G-AWUJ, G-CSGT (WAQAS ALI) UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, G-BDFY OVER MY HOME, G-AWUJ GROUND LEVEL MY HOME AGAIN UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 28490

2/4/23 G -AYRT, G-TUMO, G-MOAL, F-HBLP, overhead ground level unsafe fly

30/3/23 Emerats 4 engine jet dumps massive chemtrail overhead, G-FRAH, Draken overhead ground level prohibited airspace unsafe fly 28448, I was blasted with direct Energy Weapons

29/3/23 G-ATRM, G-ASZU, overhead unsafe fly



27/3/23 G-BGBG NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOUSE ⁣28416, EMERATS, A6 EEB DUMPS MASSIVE CHEMTRAIL OVERHEAD, G-RANL, G-BOVK, ZM401 UNSAFE FLY



Carbon dioxide is an important gas because its plant food, there is not even one percent present within the atmosphere. We need more co2



Climate change in my day was the seasons. Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter

"Dictatorship naturally arises out of democracy, and the most aggravated form of tyranny and slavery out of the most extreme liberty." – Plato



Lockdown: : the confinement of prisoners to their cells for all or most of the day as a temporary security measure



Anarchy Definition. A utopian society where individuals enjoy complete freedom without government



⁣Countless people...will hate the New World Order...and will die protesting against it.H.G Wells.



The Theory of communism can be summed up in one single sentence the abolition of private property Karl Marx



Terrorism: ~

The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.



THE HISTORY OF A LIE:



'To concentrate in their hands all the capital of the nations of the all lands; to secure possession of all the land, railroads, mines, houses, to be at the head of all organisations, to occupy the highest government posts, to paralyze commerce and industry everywhere, to seize the press, to direct legislation, public opinion and national movements--and all for the purpose of subjugating all nations on Earth to their power!'



With the press in our hands, we can turn wrong into right, dishonesty into honesty. We can shake all foundations and shake families. We can destroy faith in all that our enemies, until now, have believed. We can ruin credits and arouse passions. We can declare war; we can award fame or disgrace. We can uplift or ruin talent.





http://www.torturedinamerica.org/

/> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always

being tracked by aircraft .



