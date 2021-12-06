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Dr Kary Mullis Explains the PCR Test
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72 views • December 06, 2021
Dr Kary Mullis, inventor of the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) technique, answers questions on what PCR is, and how it's used.
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Dr Sam Bailey - Covid-19: Behind the PCR Curtain
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Dr Sam Bailey - Covid-19: Behind the PCR Curtain
https://www.brighteon.com/24af5cae-a12a-4e57-9bb7-75bc63d63db7
—————
🖋 Statement On Virus Isolation (SOVI) 🔬
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/sovi/
—————
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https://www.brighteon.com/107bb91e-ed06-4606-a5b4-440e722dd657
DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 3)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc5f71e5-adb8-4941-b3d3-9acf54fdd247
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